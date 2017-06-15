Animal lovers, check out these 5 pet cafes across India

Over the last few years, the concept of pet cafés has become fairly popular across India. Not only do they welcome you and your beloved pets (no more leaving them behind), such venues also help you meet fellow animal lovers. Plus, playing with pets is also a great way to unwind. Here are some unique pet cafes across the country:

1) Cafe Joshua, Pune

Located in the bylanes of Aundh, Pune, this cafe stocks some yummy finger food for humans and their pets. There are chew toys for dogs as well as cookies and cakes for your pets.

At: Shop 2, Yashashree Apartments, Gaikwad Nagar, Aundh

Call: 41220036

Visit:facebook.com/Cafe-Joshua

2) The Love Room, Kolkata

This café in Kolkata was started by two pet lovers. There are nine dogs on the premises and you can spend time with them, and bring your own as well. There is a separate menu for pets as well which includes steaks, cakes and soups.

At:36 Tollygunge Circular Road, above Bank of Baroda, near Mahabirtalla, Kolkata

Call: 90380 63365

Visit:facebook.com/theloveroomcafe

3) TherPuP Dog Cafe, Bengaluru

TherPuP (an amalgamation of the words therapy and puppies) offers treats for canines and pet owners alike. The space is located amidst nature and you can take your pet for walks.

At: Villa 13, White Rose Layout, Abhayadhama Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Call: 96865 20315

Visit:facebook.com/therpup

4) Puppychino Cafe, New Delhi

This one’s a dog cafe and a co-working space. The cafe is for cats, dogs and “hoomans”. It includes a space for pets to play in, pancakes and muffins for dogs.

At: 119, Shishan Bhawan, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Call: 96430 84323

Visit:facebook.com/puppychino

5) Cat Café Studio, Mumbai

Cat lovers can visit this space in Mumbai. This cafe-cum-working space allows you to lounge around with 30 rescued felines and five dogs. Plus, they serve home-baked cakes and snacks.

At: Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri (W)

Call: 6518 8883

Visit:facebook.com/CatCafeStudio

