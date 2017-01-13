Beer that is season perfect: A guide to warm beer drinks to beat the chill

The thought of warm beer might cause beer lovers to cringe, but we’ve got some warm beer cocktail recipes so you don’t have to forsake your favourite drink just because it’s winter. “Warm beer cocktails can be the next big trend. The easiest to name are beer sour and mulled ale. These can be best paired with a chocolate dessert or a cheesecake. Savoury lovers can pair it with BBQ pork ribs,” says mixologist Ryan Rajput.

In fact, the Brits love their beer warm, which they call ale. Warm beer lets all the aromas come to the fore, but be careful not to heat it up too much, otherwise it could go flat. For any warm cocktail, they key is to retain the spirit. “To prevent the beer from evaporating, add another type of alcohol, like rum or brandy,” adds Rajput.

With a rum twist

Boil some beer and keep aside. In a bowl, whisk two egg whites. Beat four egg yolks separately. Now add grated nutmeg, grated ginger and some sugar into the eggs mixture. Once everything is combined, whisk in the hot ale. Pour this mixture back and forth from once pitcher to the other to get a creamy consistency. Your winter warmer is ready!

Mull it over

Mulled beer, anyone? In a pan, pour beer and add winter spices like cinnamon, star anise, cloves and some black peppercorns. Stir continuously, but don’t let it come to a boil. Strain and serve in mugs.

Mulled beer can be made with spices like cinnamon, black peppercorn and cloves. (iStock)

Zingy ginger beer

A beery take on the hot toddy traditionally made with whiskey, this drink is just as easy to make. Mix agave nectar (or honey, if you like) and hot water in a mug. To this, add some tequila, ginger juliennes, a cinnamon stick and beer. Stir and serve warm.

Cheers to cocoa

Take a bottle of dry, stout beer and heat it on medium flame till it is reduced to half a cup. In another pan, mix milk, chocolate, cocoa with a pinch of salt and sugar. Heat till the mixture is smooth. Mix in the reduced beer and some Irish whiskey. Serve up hot!