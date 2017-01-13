Watch: Mannequin Challenge video highlights Bengaluru mass molestation

Wounds could heal but scars are forever. The Bengaluru mass molestation of women has also left deep scars on many, prompting people to take up the issue in their own ways.

A video, #DontBeAMannequin illustrating the horrific New Year incident in Bengaluru, has gone big online, with over 547,000 views. Made by a city-based ad agency, Autumn Worldwide, it highlights the apathy of bystanders during the horrific incident.

Read more

Anusha Shetty, CEO of the agency, says, “The video is not about any particular incident. We may have made it illustrating the Bangalore incident, but we want to start a conversation about incidents that have happened all over India. Pointing fingers at each other and blaming other cities is easy, but it is high time we started taking responsibility.”

Uploaded Thursday morning, the video has been viewed by many. “It took us half an hour, dozens of disruptions, another half an hour of re-shoot and then finally half a day to create the video,” says Shetty, adding that the people behind the video will be proud when it inspires Indians to take a stand, and not just stand by and watch.

“Though it is trending, we believe the real impact will be felt the day Indians stop being mannequins,” adds Shetty.

But why a mannequin challenge? Shetty says, “The mannequin challenge is just one of those latest trends. People take it up for the most absurd reasons. We thought we could use it to send a message that actually matters. Negative elements in society will continue to exist, the only way to make the country better is not to be a mannequin.”