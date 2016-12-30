Boozing it up: Coffee cocktails to serve at your New Year’s do

Wondering what to do to quirk up this New Year’s celebration? Well, we say ditch the usual drinks, and try some coffee-flavoured cocktails that will leave you and your guests wanting more.

The best part? Coffee goes with almost any spirit and makes for interesting variations. “It can be creatively paired with various alcoholic beverages, such as whisky, vodka, rum, brandy and even tequila. Classics like espresso martini will be as popular as coffee grog or other modern cocktails,” says Bhuwanesh Pandey from The Suryaa.

Read more

Along with a rich texture, you also get quite the buzz. “Coffee with a spirit is an ideal combination as caffeine appears to override the natural sleepiness that occurs when someone drinks alcohol,” says Rahul Gautam of The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel.

Highlights Coffee and coffee liqueur goes with almost any spirit and make for interesting cocktail variations. “Coffee can be creatively paired with various alcoholic beverages, like whisky, vodka, rum, brandy and even tequila

Shaken, not stirred

How do you make something that is already perfect, even better? By adding coffee to it! James Bond’s favourite drink, martini, gets a caffeine kick with an espresso martini. In a shaker, take some Kahlua liquer (which is coffee based) , espresso and vodka with some ice cubes. Give it a good shake and serve in martini glasses. The blend will warm you up instantly.

Irish cream liqueur in a glass with cinnamon. (iStockphoto)

Winter in a cup

Cold winter nights are the perfect time to relish a hot cup of coffee laced with pumpkin spice. But, there’s a twist with which you can make your favourite drink. In a cup, mix some cream, pumpkin spice syrup, sugar, vanilla extract and pumpkin pie spice and stir. Add this concoction to hot coffee and top off with tequila. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon powder.

Pumpkin spiced latte or coffee in a glass on a rustic table. (iStockphoto)

The bigshots

Are you ready to take on the big guns and up your game? It’s time to bring out the bad boys – gin and absinthe. Take double shot espresso, gin and absinthe in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake well, strain and serve in shot glasses. The instant burst of flavours will lift your spirits.

Dark coloured alcohol shot inside a shot glass. The alcohol is a coffee-based liquor, could be jaeger, coffee flavoured vodka, coffee tequila, kahlua, gin, amaretto, bourbon, whiskey, rum. (iStockphoto)

Cherry, chocolatey, yummy!

What’s sweet in the beginning, bitter in the middle and leaves you wanting more by the end? A dreamy concoction made with cherry and coffee liqueurs, and vodka. Shake all these in a cocktail shaker and strain in champagne flute glasses. Garnish with whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings.

Closeup of tasty B-52 Coffee Cocktail, Baileys, Grand Marnier, Kahlua, coffee, whipped cream and maraschino cherry - coffee warmers series. (iStockphoto)

Boozilicious Italian delight

Affogato is a classic Italian dessert recipe which combines two universal loves -- espresso and ice cream. Now, imagine everybody’s delight when someone thought of adding whiskey to it! Take two scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice-cream in a glass, add a shot of steaming espresso and pour in some whiskey. Garnish with chopped hazelnuts and white chocolate shavings.