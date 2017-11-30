Breakfast art: This woman paints cute animals and pop culture icons on her smoothie bowls
The New Zealand-based artist uses cream, milk, fruits and berries to paint her smoothie bowls.more lifestyle Updated: Nov 30, 2017 09:44 IST
Meet Hazel Zakariya, a New Zealand-based artist who is creating paintings using edible ingredients. And here’s the surprising part, it’s not on an easel, but on her morning smoothie bowls. She uses cream, milk, fruits, edible flowers, berries, spices and herbs to paint with.
Most of her creations are cute animals, but she often digs into pop culture for colourful references, for instance Wonder Woman- or Harry Potter-inspired smoothie bowls.
Take a look at her art below:
Happy weekend from this nut-loving little friend 🐿️🥜🎉😁 ----- Base smoothie: Banana, mango, coconut cream, almond milk, @mistydayplantpotions Dragonfruit powder & Ashwaghanda On top: Coconut cream, mesquite powder, activated coconut charcoal, spirulina, @freshasnz dried blueberries -----
Our cat doesn't like costumes, so I'll just have to draw her in one instead 😂 Ghost Sparta's ready to go trick-or-treating 👻😸 Chocolate fish please? ❤️ ----- Base smoothie: Banana, apple, spinach, spirulina, lemon, @coconutcollabnz coconut yoghurt, almond milk On top: Coconut cream, @alchemycordialcompany Golden Turmeric Elixir, @unicornsuperfoods Pitaya powder, activated coconut charcoal, cacao and carob syrup -----
Apple pie smoothie inspired by René Magritte 🍏 Whenever I think of apples, this is one of the images that pops in my head. I love his penchant for bowler hats too 🎩 Check out the #aisforalltheapples hashtag for apple recipe inspirations from other awesome collaborators 🙌✨ I've included them in my comments too 🍎 💕 Happy Wednesday my friends 🐨 ----- Base smoothie🍎: 3 apples 1 banana 1/2 cup almond milk 1/4 cup coconut cream 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground ginger 1 tsp date syrup 1 tsp mesquite powder On top 🎩: Coconut cream, mesquite powder, activated coconut charcoal, turmeric, spirulina, raspberries -----
Say my name. 🤓☠️ So excited to share this one with you..who else loves Breaking Bad? Bryan Cranston's performance was outstanding. Fun fact. One of my degrees is in Chemistry 😊 Been a while since I've been in a lab coat though 😄 Have a wonderful weekend! ❤️ ----- Base smoothie: Mango, apple, coconut cream, almond milk, activated coconut charcoal On top: Coconut cream, activated coconut charcoal, @alchemycordialcompany Golden Turmeric Elixir, pitaya powder -----
"A tiger does not proclaim his tigritude, he pounces" - Wole Soyinka. Tiger and lilypads smoothie 🐯☘️ I'm back! 🤗 i missed you 💕 Hope you are all well ✨ Sending you lots of love and hugs 💛 ------- I used a lot of @just_blends in this one 💙 Base smoothie: Blueberries, mango, apple, oat milk, coconut cream, butterfly pea powder On top: Base smoothie ingredients, coconut cream, pitaya powder, turmeric, spirulina, activated coconut charcoal, raspberries -------
"There will be books written about Harry, every child in our world will know his name." - Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Happy 20th anniversary Harry Potter!! 🔮🎉 Which smoothie bowl is your favourite? 😋👓⚡️ #harrypotter20 @harrypotterfilm
