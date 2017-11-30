Breakfast art: This woman paints cute animals and pop culture icons on her smoothie bowls

Meet Hazel Zakariya, a New Zealand-based artist who is creating paintings using edible ingredients. And here’s the surprising part, it’s not on an easel, but on her morning smoothie bowls. She uses cream, milk, fruits, edible flowers, berries, spices and herbs to paint with.

Most of her creations are cute animals, but she often digs into pop culture for colourful references, for instance Wonder Woman- or Harry Potter-inspired smoothie bowls.

Take a look at her art below:

