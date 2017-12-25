Bring in the New Year with these quirky theme party ideas and fun games

Whether you’re having an intimate house party or a grand affair where guests who don’t know each other need ice-breaking games, we’ve got you covered. Follow our ultimate party guide to ring in the New Year with a bang.

Masquerade Party

Masquerade parties are inspired by the elaborate and elegant balls thrown by European aristocrats for the elite crowd. Taking a cue from those, let your guests know that the dress code for men is format suits, while women must show up in long gowns. The idea is for guests to put on masks, crowns, tiaras and boas. Make sure you have plenty of those to hand out to guests as they walk in. This theme is ideal for when you’re inviting a lot of people who may not know each other. After all, who doesn’t like a bit of mystery? A masquerade ball party theme is intriguing, exciting and fun at the same time.

When it comes to games, go for hilarious ones like Straight Face. All players need to write down sentences or scenarios that are inappropriate or straight-up ridiculous. Mix all the papers up, and let each one take a turn picking them from a bowl. Every time a player struggles to keep a straight face while reading out, they take a shot.

Hand out funky props at a Masquerade Ball theme party. (Shutterstock)

Best of 2017 celebration

What better way to look back at the year gone by than picking out the best cultural references? This theme is a bit like Halloween – where the idea is to dress up like funny memes or celebrities who made a statement this past year. For instance, you could dress up in a half sleeved blue checked shirt and be the ‘Distracted boyfriend’ meme, or you can recreate Anushka’s wedding look if you have a blush pink lehenga. Or you could also show up as Dhinchak Pooja with a cap, bling-y attire and a selfie stick in hand. Be sure to help your guests out with suggestions and ideas a few days prior to the party.

This theme works best if the gathering is going to consist of mostly people who know each other or a small group of friends of 10-15 people. Apart from trading inside jokes and recalling the highlights of 2017, you can play a game called Resolution Mix Up. Give your guests printed cards with sentences like “This year, I want to travel to _____” and “The bad habit I want to ditch this year is ____” with blank spaces for them to fill. Then, mix the cards up and read them aloud randomly. Let your gang try to guess who wrote which card.

Your squad will love a Best of 2017 Celebration theme. (Shutterstock)

Glow in the dark party

This one’s sure to give a cool sci-fi theme to your do. Stock up on black lights (easily available online), and watch the house transform into a whole new place. Ask your friends to come dressed in light-coloured clothing for maximum effect and hand out glow sticks to them. You can even give them glow in the dark bracelets, and markets to doodle on white T-shirts, or maybe even the walls if you are okay with it. To really amp up your party, serve drinks made with tonic water (since it glows under black light), and neutral-toned foods like hummus and cheese.

Since you can’t rely on board games here, bring on the drinking games. For instance, in Most Likely, you ask a question like ‘Who is most likely to freak out completely if they spot their favourite celebrity?’, ‘Who is most likely to go to jail once?’ or ‘Who is most likely to pass out early in today’s party?’. Let your friends point to whoever they think is the likely candidate. For each question, the person with most fingers pointed at them has to drink an equivalent number of drinks.

Glitter party

Do up your venue tastefully with a layer of sparkle all around. Make sure you have arrangements for strobe lights, as that can really make or break the feel of the party. You don’t need to set a specific dress code, but as your guests enter, encourage them to get creative with some body glitter. This year, glitter lips and eyes have been one of the major beauty trends internationally. To ring in the New Year, ensure a shower of glittering confetti! As for food, you could add a bit of edible glitter to some of the dishes. This theme is a sure hit if you and your squad are crazy about selfies, as the night is sure to throw up some truly epic and colourful moments.

Keep the drinks flowing for a good time. (Shutterstock)

For this theme, we recommend tried-and-tested games like Pictionary, Taboo and Cards Against Humanity. It’s also a good opportunity to bring on the drinking games. Everything from beer pong to Never Have I Ever works in this scenario.

Casino Royale

Turn your residence into a casino lover’s paradise. You can set up tables for roulette, poker, and blackjack for your friends to indulge in. The good news here is that all of these games are easily found online, so the prep for this theme won’t require a lot of effort. If you don’t want your guests to bring in money into the scene, announce funky gifts for winners of each round. Keep it classy by serving champagne, and delectable finger food all through the evening. This theme will make sure your guests won’t forget this New Year’s Eve in a hurry!

