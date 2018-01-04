Can a man’s scent cause you to drink more alcohol? This study says yes

According to a recent study, the mere scent of a man can make a woman drink more alcohol than usual. The scientists from the Department of Psychology at the University of South Florida recruited 103 women from the ages of 21 and 31 and told them they were taking part in a consumer survey for men’s cologne and drinks, reports the Independent.

The female participants believed they were taking part in a consumer survey for men’s cologne and drinks. They were presented with fragrance strips that had been sprayed with either manufactured androstenone, a pheromone found in boar’s saliva, or plain water. Over the course of 10 minutes, those who smelt the pheremone drank a tenth more than the control group who were given the water “cologne.”

The researchers concluded that male scents might instigate drinking because there is a cultural association between drinking alcohol and having sex. The researchers concluded by saying, “We inferred that detection of male sexual scents, even in the absence of awareness, may instigate drinking because of the longstanding cultural association between alcohol use and sex.”

