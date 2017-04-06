Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay slams pineapple on a pizza, fuelling a debate

The world is divided into two foodie camps: one that likes pineapple on a pizza; another that thinks pineapple on a pizza is an offence to the taste buds. And recently, celebrity British chef Gordon Ramsay started a war between the two camps. While appearing on The Nightly Show, he took suggestions from the audience regarding pizza toppings, and one person suggested pineapple.

The moment Ramsay heard “pineapple on a pizza”, he burst out, “You don’t put f***ing pineapple on pizza.” Within seconds, war broke out on Twitter. Some Twitter users were delighted; others condemned Gordon Ramsay.

Pineapple does not go on top of pizza..... https://t.co/lhD6aliOV8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017

Speaking on this hyper-sensitive topic, chef Kunal Kapur says, “Personally, I’m not a fan of pineapple on a pizza. I don’t think it’s a good combination. But at the same time, I am not hardcore about it. I don’t have a problem with people who prefer pineapple on a pizza.”

the amount of ppl quoting/responding to this tweet defending pineapple on pizza is disturbing.... i feel unsafe....... pls seek jesus https://t.co/pfK0fN922G — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) March 29, 2017

Foodies have their own unique taste and preferences, but that doesn’t mean one should dismiss another person’s taste or choices. “I don’t have a problem with the Hawaiian pizza. I don’t appreciate people who make a big deal about it. One should not impose their opinions on others, so I disagree with Ramsay,” says chef Nishant Choubey.

Comedian Papa CJ says, “I don’t think people who like pineapple on a pizza should be discriminated against. I think, they should be restricted to eating at outlets that are within 500 metres of a national highway, so that they can experience what it tastes like to eat pineapple on pizza when they are sober.” His wisecrack refers to the recent ban on the sale of liquor near Indian highways.

In February this year, Icelandic President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson suggested an outright ban on pineapple on a pizza in his country. “Banning is a step too far,” says chef Vikramjit Roy. “But as a chef, I agree with Ramsay’s opinion that pineapple simply doesn’t go on a pizza. The combination just doesn’t work. For Italians, pizza is considered sacred; they don’t appreciate pineapple on a pizza. It kills the authenticity. Whenever a chef creates something, there is logic and science behind it. But not in this case. Pineapple just destroys the taste.”

This can’t change a pineapple-on-a-pizza lover’s mind. “No matter how many experts disagree, if the customers demand Hawaiian pizza, then they have to respect it and they have to cater to it. I like pineapple on a pizza and I don’t care what anyone says or thinks about that. Nothing can stop me from having it,” declares fashion designer Anupama Dayal.