Children’s Day 2017: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

Every November 14 is an opportunity for us to look back at our childhoods, and also enrich the lives of the young ones around us. We celebrate November 14 as Children’s Day, as a tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (first PM of India), who was fond of encouraging kids.

Let’s celebrate this Children’s Day with some warm messages:

The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence. Happy Children’s Day!

Let us try to make this world a safer place for the little ones to live happily. Happy Children’s Day!

There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children. Happy Children’s Day!

There are some things money can’t buy, one such thing is our childhood. Enjoy the spirit of children’s day… Happy Children’s Day!

A child can ask questions that a wise man cannot answer. Happy Children’s Day!

Here are some Children’s Day images you can share on social media:

