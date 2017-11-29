Christmas 2017: Rum, raisins and rumble at cake mixing ceremonies in Delhi-NCR

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and to ring in the festivity, people of Delhi-NCR are participating in cake mixing ceremonies.Held approximately six weeks before Christmas, this annual ritual is gaining popularity in the hotels of Delhi, which are organising these events with much pomp and show, now than before. As part of these ceremonies, there are some fun-filled games, Christian traditions and an attempt to creating awareness for social causes. These ceremonies, therefore are both conventional yet distinct in their own way.

Sharing Happiness

Hotel Le Meridien Delhi organised its cake mixing ceremony recently to celebrate the spirit of Christmas. The organisers invited their guests to be a part of the cake mixing ceremony, where they mixed liquor in a tray full of dry fruits. “This year we have kept the theme as sharing happiness. And, what could have been a better way than inviting our guests to a part of this ceremony and participate in the mixing process,” says chef Davinder Kumar, vice president food and beverage production.

Tradition with a social message

Acid attack survivors also participated at this cake mixing ceremony at Crowne Plaza, Rohini.

The cake mixing ceremony at Crowne Plaza, Rohini was attended by acid attack survivors Gulista, Nisha and Moskina. Chandrahaas Mishra from Acid Survivors and Women Welfare Foundation, says, “Participation of acid attack survivors at such events makes them feel included.” The general manager of the hotel, Sarad Upadhyay adds, “We thought we should touch the lives of the less privileged and create awareness, so that acid attack incidents diminish. If the survivors are looking for jobs, we’ll be happy to accommodate them.”

Fun and Frolic

A long languid brunch with some sparkly and a cake in the mix, was how Sheraton Hotel Delhi organised its cake mixing ceremony, recently. Chef Neha Malhotra says, “We had a pudding mix too. We do these for both our plum puddings and cakes. Most of the attendees were women, and it’s a ritual that we follow every year. Other activities that we conducted included fun games where guests had to guess the weight of a cake or were blindfolded and asked to taste and identify some of the ingredients used to bake a cake.”

Aromatic spices add to cake flavours

Participants raise a toast to the festive season with the cake mixing ceremony at Taj City Centre, Gurgaon.

Executive chef Subrata Debnath, Taj City Centre Gurgaon along with his team crafted a mixing table, which was adorned with rich fruit and nuts, ambrosial spirits and aromatic spices. “Before Christmas, we use cashews and raisins that are matured with wine, brandy and rum. The mixture is then soaked for 45 days. It absorbs the aroma of the spices which is later used to bake cakes, puddings, and pies,” he says.

Festivities galore

Participants engage in the cake mixing ceremony at Le Meridien Gurgaon.

Le Meridien, Gurgaon kick-started the season with the most sought after tradition of cake mixing ceremony. About 150 kg of assorted dry fruits, nuts and berries were mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg and generous amounts of liquor, to be stored in a huge container. “The age old tradition of cake mixing has its roots in Britain, and is believed to bring good luck and happiness to all the participants besides being a lot of fun. The preparations begin months in advance to herald the Christmas spirit.The marinated assortment of dry fruits will be used to make the delectable plum cakes,” says Anadita Singh from Le Meridien, Gurgaon.

