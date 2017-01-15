City restaurants set to tune into Trump’s swearing in

Come Friday and nightlife in the city won’t be the same. Talks of world politics will mingle with loud music to make a heady mix. January 20 is the date when US President elect Donald Trump will take oath in Washington DC at 5pm GMT (10.30pm IST), and pubs and restaurants in Delhi will screen his oath-taking ceremony live.

“Today everyone is a global citizen and people demand to know what’s happening in the world, to know what can affect them,” says Rohit Maingi, managing partner, Bottles and Barrels in Gurgaon. “We will therefore screen Trump’s oath-taking ceremony live and will also introduce special cocktails for the day,” he adds.

Even if I personally don’t care about politics and world politics, there are others who would want to watch what he says. Also, it has become a trend. People no longer stick to only watching the football field while parting in the evening. -Sumit Goyal, restaurateur

Not all eatery owners agree with the ideology of Trump, but have planned to screen the ceremony in keeping with public demand. “Trump has been so much in news that we cannot avoid screening his speech. I personally don’t care about world politics, there are others who would want to hear what he says. People no longer want to watch only a football or cricket match while partying,” says Sumit Goyal, owner, Gastronomica, GK I, adding that they will offer some American dishes to be relished over discussions on his speech.

Some restaurateurs even clarify that their brand ideology is against Trump’s yet they will screen the event. “As a brand we don’t believe in urbanisation whereas Trump epitomes it. But we want to see what he says,” adds Joy Singh, co-partner, Raasta, Hauz Khas Village where Trump will rule the outdoor TV screens.