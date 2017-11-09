Create an indoor garden on a window sill or balcony. Here are tips to get started

Indoor plants help curb air pollution. And what better time than now to set up a small indoor garden? Don’t worry about small space — it’s still possible to set up your green corner. Invest wisely in miniature varieties of plants and shrubs that do not grow too tall and make use of teacups and tins. Experts at SaleBhai and Sunil Gupta, founder at Exporters India, have shared a few inputs:

* You need not necessarily own a balcony to grow plants. A window ledge or your staircase is more than enough to do some gardening, but with the right containers and plants.Choose from hanging plants that look attractive and freshen up the limited space, or choose a window box that perfectly fits on or below the sill of a window of your building or house.

* A mini open-air tabletop garden like a terrarium would be the best way to add that tinge of greenery to an indoor space. Look for glass tumblers, bowls and jars of various shapes and sizes.

* Instead of plastic or clay pots, create a tiny, container garden in any place you can spare. Make use of teacups, teapots, thimbles, vintage sap buckets or tins, and willow baskets that look attractive and fit in any part of your home.

* Opt for vertical gardening which can be a great space-saving trick. Vertical gardens can create a statement if the right hanging baskets, wine bottles or containers are used.

* Not all plants love light. You can choose from plants that thrive in low-light conditions like ferns or snake plants. This is especially important if you’re trying to grow plants in a limited space.

* Choose plants with upright instead of horizontal growth, which are ideal for limited space homes. Go for perennial plants that last for at least two years or more to save effort and money.

