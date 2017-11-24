Creator of ‘world’s most-viewed photograph’ has shot more pictures

Not many know Charles O’Rear is the man behind Bliss, the photograph considered by many as the most-viewed picture in the history of the world.

O’Rear clicked Bliss 21 years ago and it was used by Microsoft as the default background for its Windows XP operating system.

The photograph of the green hill and blue sky with clouds was shot by O’Rear in the Los Carneros American Viticultural Area of Sonoma County, California, United States.

He tied up with Germany-based airline Lufthansa and has published three new photo wallpapers exclusively for smartphones under a mission called New Angles of America.

“When Lufthansa asked me to do this I was thrilled because I had the opportunity to photograph these places before,” the former National Geographic photographer said in a video posted by Lufthansa on YouTube.

“I want people who look at my photographs to think of this as a mental escape for them,” he added.