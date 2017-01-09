Delhi listen up, it’s time to learn some shared cab etiquette!

Share cabs seemed to be a boon for Delhi commuters when they were launched. They allow one to travel at almost 50% of the regular fare. But the lack of cab sharing etiquettes among Delhiites has made shared cabs a harrowing experience. Commuters say it’s time people fixed their ways while travelling. From persistent Romeos to bullying passengers, there are many who make the rides tough.

We ask a few city residents and cab drivers to recount their experiences, and hope that Delhi learns to mend their ways in this new year.

Customers Speak:

Romeo woes

“The incident took place in December when I hailed a cab from Karol Bagh. There was a guy already in it who was riding from Naraina Vihar. We were later joined by a girl in New Rajinder Nagar. Throughout the ride, she was troubled by that passenger. He searched her up on Facebook and started asking her if she lives alone or if she is the girl he just sent a friend request to. The guy also clicked the last trip option on the cabbie’s device (once clicked, the cabbie cannot take any more rides for the day).” says Aditya Singh, a regular commuter. “When the girl said that she is uncomfortable and I supported her too, the guy got angry and later had a scuffle with me once she left. The cabbie was sensible enough to tell him to get off and continue with the ride,” says Singh.

Annoying uncle

“I had booked my cab from my college in Satya Niketan to East of Kailash. While en route, we got a booking around Safdarjung. A middle-aged uncle got on and had to rush to his office in Kalkaji. He was on call about a meeting and kept talking loudly . He later called up his wife and started fighting with her, sitting next to me,” says Arisha Singhal, who often takes a share to college and back. “The uncle later started getting pally with the driver and tried convincing him to drop him first . When I reminded him of the rules and asked the driver not to listen to the uncle, he started scolding me about not having respect for elders and asked me to get off if I had a problem. I had to report him to the cab company,” she recalls.

Cabbies Speak:

Half money, full service

“Paise aadhe dene hote hai, aur service poori maangte hai (They pay half the money, yet demand to be serviced in full),” says Jitu Singh, a shared cab driver. “Many people do not like waiting and often start fussing if we get another booking. Anyone who takes a share cab should know that there is always a slight delay because of multiple pickups. Many customers even get down to abusing us and when we get a bit late, they cancel the booking stating that the ‘driver denied duty’ which results in our incentives being cut for the day,” he adds.

Navigation troubles

“I once had to pick up a lady from Palam Vihar and on reaching the location I realised that the area she lived in had very narrow lanes which would’ve resulted in the cab being stuck inside. When I called her on arrival and told her to walk till the shop outside which was nothing more than 100 metres away, she refused and started shouting at me.” says Amardeep Singh, a cab driver. “I explained my troubles but she wouldn’t listen. Throughout the way, the lady kept saying rude things to me and despite a quick and smooth ride, she gave me a single star rating and also issued a complaint against me for bad behaviour, which resulted in troubles for me,” says Singh.