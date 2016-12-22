Delhi’s BJP members offer laddoos, Twitter mocks with bitter comments

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has asked party members to start distributing laddoos at the doorstep of Delhi’s residents. Many BJP workers even distributed them to people waiting in queues outside banks and ATMs. He says they are doing it to applaud people patience. The name of the new initiative is ‘Thanks and Feedback Programme’ where the feedback will be compiled and sent to the BJP unit.

However, Twitter, like always, has found fodder for mockery. Here are some of the funniest reactions on the matter:

Any videos of bjp Delhi guys trying to distribute laddoos to people in ATM queues?



Wait, are they acknowledging now that there are queues? — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) December 13, 2016

Food Blogger: Main ATM jaa rahi hoon



Mom: Par paise toh hai tere pass



FB: Paise nikalne nahi mom. Wahan laddoo khaungi fir review doongi 😊 — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) December 13, 2016

Next: Laddoo diameter too large to dispense from existing machines. Need recalibration https://t.co/LsgcVmOaDt — Bharat Shubhchintak (@TheHattivist) December 13, 2016

I think we all can evade taxes now and give the government a laddoo each. If they queue up to collect taxes, that is. — Bharat Shubhchintak (@TheHattivist) December 13, 2016

Look. They're smart. They know the laddoos are funny. They are giving them out so we spend time discussing laddoos instead of real shit. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 14, 2016

Saffron party giving orange laddoos to very blue brown people standing in line for pink money that is white. We are a colourful country. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 13, 2016

Ppl in ATM queues to get laddoos. This is reminiscent of 26Jan/15Aug in school when I go thru boring programs n queues just to get laddoos. — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) December 13, 2016

Waiting for Kejriwal to tell us that the laddoos that BJP is distributing have been bought using old notes to get rid of their black money. — Sapan Verma (@sapanv) December 13, 2016

लगता है गडकरी जी के यहाँ शादी के बाद काफ़ी सारे लड्डू बच गए। अब waste क्या करना, बाँट दो! 😂 — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) December 13, 2016

Day1:1 ladoo per family

Day2:Actually 2 ladoos per 3 families

Day3:Not ladoos, sugar cubes

Day4:Aap ladoo kha rahan hai, wahan border par... — Rajneesh (@MrMrRajneesh) December 13, 2016