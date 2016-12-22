 Delhi’s BJP members offer laddoos, Twitter mocks with bitter comments | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Delhi’s BJP members offer laddoos, Twitter mocks with bitter comments

Updated: Dec 22, 2016 19:15 IST
Twitter came up with funny reactions after Delhi’s BJP chief announced that the party members will distribute laddoos in the Capital.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has asked party members to start distributing laddoos at the doorstep of Delhi’s residents. Many BJP workers even distributed them to people waiting in queues outside banks and ATMs. He says they are doing it to applaud people patience. The name of the new initiative is ‘Thanks and Feedback Programme’ where the feedback will be compiled and sent to the BJP unit.

However, Twitter, like always, has found fodder for mockery. Here are some of the funniest reactions on the matter:

