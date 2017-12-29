Did you know semen can help women beat depression? Check out 2017’s weirdest studies

When it comes to health or nutrition-based studies, the conclusions, mostly, are mundane and without any surprises. Like, we don’t really need a study to tell us that coffee is good for us, or that regular exercise can help beat obesity. But then, every once in a while, you come across a study that shocks and surprises you completely.

Here’s a list of 10 such studies that truly stunned us in 2017.

1.Can climbing mountains lead to psychosis?

A team from Eurac Research in Italy and the Medical University of Innsbruck in Austria conducted a study dealing with psychotic episodes which occur at high altitudes and came up with a new medical entity which they called isolated high-altitude psychosis.

The study, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, compiled and studied a list of 80 psychotic episodes from German mountain literature.

Read more by clicking HERE

2.Bullies have a better sex life than others?

The study depicted how bullying has evolved as a method for men to display their show their supremacy. (Shutterstock)

A study conducted by Daniel Provenzano of the University of Windsor in Canada said that bullies have more sexual partners than the rest of us. The study depicted how bullying has evolved as a method for men to display their show their supremacy and tell women how they are the preferred choice for breeding and can also protect their family.

Read more HERE

3.No love, only lust

There is only ‘lust at first sight’ and nothing known as ‘love at first sight’ concluded a study published in the journal Personal Relationships.

Researchers from the University of Groningen spoke to 396 Dutch and German students, during which they were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their present relationship status, along with looking at photos of various potential partners who they had never met before.

Read more HERE

4.Your ring finger is more special than you think

Men with long ring fingers have a much better chance of landing up with a partner who has the ideal hourglass figure, said a study. Looks like studies these days are getting stranger and stranger.

Read more HERE

5.Cut down on the dates

This study found out that since lunch and dinner dates have become an integral part of relationships, they inevitably lead to weight gain. Of course, not doing enough exercise also adds to the kilos piling up.

Read more HERE

6.Stop saying ‘I love you’

According to a study, small gestures such as snuggling or doing something for your partner make people feel more loved than just saying ‘I love you.’

Read more HERE

7.Forget the candles

Next time when celebrating your birthday, you might want to forget about the candles. Apparently, they add bacteria to the frosting on the cake. The study which was conducted showed that blowing out the cake’s candles increase your chances of getting infected with bacteria by 1400%.

Read more HERE

8.Don’t holiday for more than 14 days!

A British study this year proved that holidaying for more than 2 weeks could be bad for you. The reason for this is that too much of relaxation can lead to your muscles getting wasted away and your fitness levels dropping.

Read more HERE

9. No dating, thank you

60% of single women in Japan are not interested to fall in love because increasing pressure at the workplace. They prefer lazing around on the sofa and watching TV serials. Hmm. Only Netflix, no chill?

Read more HERE

10.Did you know this benefit of semen?

Researchers discovered that oral sex is good for women and makes them feel happier because of the positive effects of semen. It also helps ward off depression as it comprises a lot of chemicals that promote well being.

Read more HERE

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more