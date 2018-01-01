Digital gifting: Your guide to app shopping for great gifts

For those who are pressed for time or want to avoid the hassle of driving around to find the perfect gifts, virtual gifting is the way to go. We asked experts for some good gifting ideas.

* Gift your friends beer, whiskey, wine, vodka, gin, and more, without wasting your time in queues by using apps. Make use of virtual bars which allow patrons to reserve, consume and gift their favourite brands to friends, family and colleagues.

* A nice big bar of chocolate can cheer up any sad face. If you are unable to find the chocolate your friend likes, gift them one virtually via apps. This saves time and labour for sure.

* You can even pamper your mates with vouchers and coupons of massages, spa, restaurants and more by using apps. It’s okay if you can’t gift them yourself in person as apps these days save your time and give enough options.

* Another advantage of digital gifting is that you can become more thoughtful with coupons and vouchers for a trip to an organic farm or a museum for the unconventional friends or parents.

– Inputs from Rahul Singh, founder at The Beer Cafe (URBar), Abhishek Ahluwalia, e-commerce lead at Mondelez India and Akshay Ananth, co-founder of Easter EGG.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more