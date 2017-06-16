E3 2017: 30 of the best games showcased at 2017’s Electronic Entertainment Expo

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is over, and boy, was it a great year for gamers. From the latest edition of FIFA and Assassin’s Creed to new titles such as Anthem and Days Gone, we got a fair share of all the next-gen video game awesomeness that we had been waiting for.

But we also know that trying to find all these great releases can be pretty tasking, so here is a curated list of 30 of the best titles that won fans over at the expo.

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS

DAYS GONE

GOD OF WAR

FORZA MOTORSPORT 7

FIFA 2018

NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN

METRO EXODUS

ANTHEM

WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS

THE LAST NIGHT

CALL OF DUTY WW2

SEA OF THIEVES

A WAY OUT

SKULLS AND BONES

THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM

STAR CHILD VR

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2

MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE

THE ARTFUL ESCAPE

VAMPYR

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

FAR CRY 5

TACOMA

BRAVO TEAM

MOSS

THE INPATIENT

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN

Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.