E3 2017: 30 of the best games showcased at 2017’s Electronic Entertainment Expo

The Electronic Entertainment Expo in California, USA, gave us some really great game showcases. We’ve curated 30 of the best from the expo.

Updated: Jun 16, 2017 17:58 IST
Aditya Dogra
Electronic Entertainment Expo
We bring you 30 of the best games showcased at E3 2017.

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is over, and boy, was it a great year for gamers. From the latest edition of FIFA and Assassin’s Creed to new titles such as Anthem and Days Gone, we got a fair share of all the next-gen video game awesomeness that we had been waiting for.

But we also know that trying to find all these great releases can be pretty tasking, so here is a curated list of 30 of the best titles that won fans over at the expo.

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS

DAYS GONE

GOD OF WAR

FORZA MOTORSPORT 7

FIFA 2018

NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK

DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN

METRO EXODUS

ANTHEM

WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS

THE LAST NIGHT

CALL OF DUTY WW2

SEA OF THIEVES

A WAY OUT

SKULLS AND BONES

THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM

STAR CHILD VR

LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2

MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE

THE ARTFUL ESCAPE

VAMPYR

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD

FAR CRY 5

TACOMA

BRAVO TEAM

MOSS

THE INPATIENT

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN

Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

