E3 2017: 30 of the best games showcased at 2017’s Electronic Entertainment Expo
The Electronic Entertainment Expo in California, USA, gave us some really great game showcases. We’ve curated 30 of the best from the expo.more lifestyle Updated: Jun 16, 2017 17:58 IST
Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is over, and boy, was it a great year for gamers. From the latest edition of FIFA and Assassin’s Creed to new titles such as Anthem and Days Gone, we got a fair share of all the next-gen video game awesomeness that we had been waiting for.
But we also know that trying to find all these great releases can be pretty tasking, so here is a curated list of 30 of the best titles that won fans over at the expo.
ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS
DAYS GONE
GOD OF WAR
FORZA MOTORSPORT 7
FIFA 2018
NEED FOR SPEED PAYBACK
DETROIT: BECOME HUMAN
METRO EXODUS
ANTHEM
WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS
THE LAST NIGHT
CALL OF DUTY WW2
SEA OF THIEVES
A WAY OUT
SKULLS AND BONES
THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM
STAR CHILD VR
LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM
ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2
MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE
THE ARTFUL ESCAPE
VAMPYR
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD
FAR CRY 5
TACOMA
BRAVO TEAM
MOSS
THE INPATIENT
MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN
Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.
