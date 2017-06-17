Enjoy the epic Indo-Pak final with a host of offers by restaurants in Delhi-NCR

One of the most awaited cricketing clashes—The India Vs Pakistan Champions trophy final— is here! And, it can’t get no bigger than this. A special day calls for specially curated meal and cocktails, and to make for one super Sunday, a host of restaurants in Delhi –NCR have curated cricket inspired menus and drinks to help Delhiites enjoy all the nail biting cricketing moments of the Indo-Pak match (and probably the win too!).

What are these offers, you ask?

Flaunt the Indian jersey and get a free beer mug at Lanterns Kitchen and Bar(Rajendra Place), and get an incremental 5% up discount to 20% at Piali The Curry Bistro(CP) every time the Pakistan team loses a wicket. It’ll literally be raining shots at the Darzi Bar & Kitchen (CP), as the pub is offers a free drink on every Check-in on Facebook, free shots on every six hit and century scored by the Indian batsmen. And if that isn’t enough, you get a shot whenever the fall of every wicket when Pakistan bats. The match will be screened on three big screens and you can score a vegetarian starter and a beer at just Rs 499 or a non-veg starter plus one beer at Rs 599. Manuj M Gupta, owner of the restaurant, says, “There is nothing bigger in cricket than an India vs Pakistan match and we all geared up for team India’s victory.” Fans can also splash their face with the colours of Indian team, as the restaurant will be providing face paint and props at the venue.

Garam Dharam (CP, Rajouri Garden) is offering a specially curated dish called the Bharat Mahaan Breads and Curry to celebrate the Ind vs Pak match.

At Too Indian in Rajouri Garden, you are in for a surprise with complimentary drinks, Nutella shakes, Daulat ki chaat and more, every time an Indian cricketer hits a shot or gets a wicket. Ans,if India brings back the trophy home, you get to enjoy a specially curated milk pie too. Since the match also coincides with Fathers Day, Unplugged Courtyard(Connaught Place) has a special cocktail called, Who is your Daddy, for all the dads out there. You can also chug your first beer at just Rs 18.

Beware of Indian players drink at The Junkyard Cafe(CP).

Garam Dharam (CP, Rajouri Garden) is offering a specially curated dish called the Bharat Mahaan Breads and Curry to celebrate the match along with the Indian platter league thali which’ll include a variety of kebabs. Junkyard Café (all outlets in CP, Rajouri Garden, Saket) has introduced new cocktails such as Beware of Indian players, Raina Shots, Virat Shooters along with a special Cricket Pitch platter. Restauranteur Umang Tewari says, “The match between India and Pakistan is not only the match between the players, but the viewers are equally involved, if not physically, but emotionally. It’s a day to stand for team India and cheer for our players who play their best to bring the trophy home.Watch out for a 10% discount on food and beverage if India wins,” he says.

At Molecule Gurgaon, satiate your appetite with the cricket inspired menu— Shots platter, Wicket Paneer Tikka platter, Hit the Arancini Balls platter, Molecular Indian Golgappa shots and more along with special drinks such as Kohli Shooters, Dhawan Hits it , Molecular Viraj and complimentary shots if India wins.

“It’s time to bleed blue,” says Anandita Singh, from Le Meridein, Gurgaon. “This match is extremely special for a country where cricket is considered as religion. Emotions skyrocket during a match as this and we wanted to provide a perfect ambiance at the Longitude Bar, with live screening and an all inclusive offer of beer bucket at Rs 999 along with buy one get one (on select pour brands) with our newly launched Petit Plates menu.”

The first fifteen people to head to the bar at Prankster, Gurgaon will get complimentary victory shots with the fall of each wicket when Pakistan bats .Owner, Inderjeet Singh Banga, says, “It’s time to bond over shots and victory. India vs Pakistan is an iconic match. It brings the best from the players and there is never dull moment during the match, as everybody in country becomes family that particular day. Take your seats at Prankster Amphitheater, Gurgaon to enjoy the screening over live commentary. On offer are complimentary shots for first 15 wickets of team Pakistan.” Not just this, complimentary shots for everyone at the venue if India wins.

Team India’s victory will taste sweeter at Lord Of The Drinks (Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai), Warehouse Café, Flying Saucer(CP, Nehru Place, Gurgaon),Teddy Boy(CP), The Town House Café (CP), Open House (CP), Warehouse Café (CP) and Tamasha(Delhi, Mumbai), as patrons will have major discounts coming their way. “On team India’s victory, patrons get a 50% off on food and beverage at all my outlets,” says Priyanka Sukhija, owner.

So what if you can’t make it to The Oval for the final? You can enjoy public screenings that will be held at Janpath, D and E Radial circle (CP), Khan Market and CyberHub, Gurgaon.

