Father’s Day: These doting dads prefer night shifts for wife and child’s sake

Gone are the days when women, after delivering their children, had to put their careers on hold to be able to tend to their little one. This Father’s Day, we look at some dads who are not just hands-on with their kid’s upbringing, but are also willing to take up night shift jobs to allow their wives to pursue their professional dreams.

“It’s by choice that I take up night shifts. Why should I let my wife choose between her job and our child? If we say that a baby is the responsibility of both the parents and men must support women, then why not begin by taking this step?” says Bhawesh Thakur, a 31-year-old doctor by profession who is father to a six-month-old girl, Shrinika.

There are a few fathers who don’t think it makes them look any smaller in stature, if they decide to take care of their child. “The reason behind the need for both the parents to work is to provide the best of the facilities for the child, not just mint money and let the child be alone in the company of some maid. So, I decided to leave my job in the hills and returned to Delhi to help actively raise my child. I’m still looking for a full-time night shift but don’t regret quitting my day job because it’s a great way to connect with the infant till her mother joins us in the evening,” says Biju Ummen, a marketing professional who is happy to spend all day with his five-month old daughter, Anjali.

Others whose children have grown up and attend school, still prefer to continue their night shifts. “I love to drop my child to her school in the morning when my wife goes to office. The joy to see her return from school and climb over me, to make up on the play-time that we have missed, is a joy that can’t be explained in words. I opted for night shifts around the time she was born, but even after 6 years I have continued with my profile because it’s much more satisfactory to work that way, and also be sure that the baby is taken care of,” says Ashwin Haldipur, a graphic designer.

Ashwin Haldipur with his daughter Shloka.

Three cheers to these doting dads!

