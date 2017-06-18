 Father’s Day: UNICEF India posts photos of ‘super dads’ Sachin, Aamir and others | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Father’s Day: UNICEF India posts photos of ‘super dads’ Sachin, Aamir and others

Unicef has put together videos and images of celeb fathers on the occasion of Fathers Day including those of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aamir Khan and others.

more lifestyle Updated: Jun 18, 2017 16:58 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Father's Day
Aamir Khan takes part in UNICEF’s Father’s Day campaign. (Twitter)

A new survey report by Unicef released on Saturday may suggest a majority of fathers across the global don’t spend enough time with their children, there still is a section that takes out time to be super dads.

To encourage more fathers to play an active role in their young children’s development and highlight the importance of love, play, protection and good nutrition for the healthy development of young children’s brains, this month Unicef is inviting families to post photos and videos of what it takes to be ‘super dads,’ using the hashtag #EarlyMomentsMatter on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Interesting photos and videos of Unicef ambassadors and supporters, who have got behind the campaign, are being posted on UNICEF’s Instagram and Twitter to inspire families across the world to share their ‘super dads’ moments.

Unicef India is sharing under the hashtag ‘BaapWaliBaat’.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Suresh Raina:

Aamir Khan:

Harbhajan Singh:

