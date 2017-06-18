Father’s Day: UNICEF India posts photos of ‘super dads’ Sachin, Aamir and others

A new survey report by Unicef released on Saturday may suggest a majority of fathers across the global don’t spend enough time with their children, there still is a section that takes out time to be super dads.

To encourage more fathers to play an active role in their young children’s development and highlight the importance of love, play, protection and good nutrition for the healthy development of young children’s brains, this month Unicef is inviting families to post photos and videos of what it takes to be ‘super dads,’ using the hashtag #EarlyMomentsMatter on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Interesting photos and videos of Unicef ambassadors and supporters, who have got behind the campaign, are being posted on UNICEF’s Instagram and Twitter to inspire families across the world to share their ‘super dads’ moments.

Unicef India is sharing under the hashtag ‘BaapWaliBaat’.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Suresh Raina:

Lovely super dad moment shared by @ImRaina! This Father's Day share your super dad moment with hashtags #BaapWaliBaat #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/bFwtADLBIZ — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 16, 2017

Aamir Khan:

Thanks @aamir_khan for sharing a super dad moment 💙 We'd love to see your super dad moment! Share using #BaapWaliBaat & #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/eYm2fr2dxq — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 13, 2017

Babies can see our faces and hear us, that’s why it’s important to look into their eyes and talk to them #EarlyMomentsMatter #BaapWaliBaat pic.twitter.com/MmaQJltlPZ — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 16, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

