Father’s Day: UNICEF India posts photos of ‘super dads’ Sachin, Aamir and others
Unicef has put together videos and images of celeb fathers on the occasion of Fathers Day including those of Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Aamir Khan and others.more lifestyle Updated: Jun 18, 2017 16:58 IST
A new survey report by Unicef released on Saturday may suggest a majority of fathers across the global don’t spend enough time with their children, there still is a section that takes out time to be super dads.
To encourage more fathers to play an active role in their young children’s development and highlight the importance of love, play, protection and good nutrition for the healthy development of young children’s brains, this month Unicef is inviting families to post photos and videos of what it takes to be ‘super dads,’ using the hashtag #EarlyMomentsMatter on their Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Interesting photos and videos of Unicef ambassadors and supporters, who have got behind the campaign, are being posted on UNICEF’s Instagram and Twitter to inspire families across the world to share their ‘super dads’ moments.
Unicef India is sharing under the hashtag ‘BaapWaliBaat’.
Sachin Tendulkar:
Calling all #ChampionDads! @sachin_rt explains why #EarlyMomentsMatter at the @icc #CT17 pic.twitter.com/FqMWy1Xvto— UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 15, 2017
Suresh Raina:
Happy #FathersDay super dad @ImRaina thanks for sharing your Eat.PlayLove moments & for supporting @UNICEF #EarlyMomentsMatter #BaapWaliBaat https://t.co/hRLpCoGhXt— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 18, 2017
Lovely super dad moment shared by @ImRaina! This Father's Day share your super dad moment with hashtags #BaapWaliBaat #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/bFwtADLBIZ— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 16, 2017
Great super dad moment @ImRaina Share yours using the hashtags #BaapWaliBaat & #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/xkDJsm4V2J— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 12, 2017
Aamir Khan:
Thanks @aamir_khan for sharing a super dad moment 💙 We'd love to see your super dad moment! Share using #BaapWaliBaat & #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/eYm2fr2dxq— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 13, 2017
Great super dad moment @aamir_khan 💙 This #FathersDay share your super dad moment using the hashtags #BaapWaliBaat & #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/Q2NJwRxZSj— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 17, 2017
Babies can see our faces and hear us, that’s why it’s important to look into their eyes and talk to them #EarlyMomentsMatter #BaapWaliBaat pic.twitter.com/MmaQJltlPZ— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 16, 2017
Harbhajan Singh:
The 'Turbanator' @harbhajan_singh celebrates #FathersDay with #CricketForGood and @UNICEF.— ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2017
Be a part of the #EarlyMomentsMatter initiative! pic.twitter.com/zRdwldR8nb
