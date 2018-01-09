Forecast2018: Five experts predict what would trend in the new year

It’s time for revelry and resolutions, but, often, uncharted waters are full of uncertainties. With the dawn of every new year comes a list of forecasts marking trends that are expected to rule. Here are five experts from the world of fashion, food, beauty, fitness, and events, who predict the biggest trends of the year in their respective domains. From a shift in the trends of live events that mostly consist of musical gigs, to a rising interest in veganism, check out what will be big in 2018.

SPOTLIGHT ON MEN’S FASHION

FDCI president Sunil Sethi. (Jasjeet Plaha/Hindustan Times)

FDCI president Sunil Sethi says:

1) Fashion in the domestic market will be ruled by the ‘see now, buy now’ philosophy, because of the success of e-commerce.

2) More designers will be participating in men’s fashion, both couture and prêt.

3) The creativity of Indian fashion designers has been recognised, and they will now get into collaborations in areas besides fashion.

GOING NATURAL

Beauty expert Samantha Kochhar.

Beauty expert Samantha Kochhar says:

1) For hair, clumsy braids and silver will make a comeback. Messy look, done right, is going to trend.

2) Metallic make-up, sequins, and glitter are also in.

3) Natural ingredients will be in demand for skincare. Last year, it was goji berries and kefir, and this year, moringa will be the biggest trend.

SHIFTING EVENTS

Food writer Sadia Dehlvi. (Facebook/SadiaDehlvi)

Food writer Sadia Dehlvi says:

1) There will be a keen interest in art forms where Urdu language plays a central role, such as mushairas, poetry recitals, and daastangoi.

2) Home dining experiences will be big, especially among specialised tourist groups. Food walks will also remain popular.

3) There will be an interest in heritage walks that extend beyond popular monuments, to lesser-known streets, cultures and communities.

BURST OF FLAVOURS

Chef Kunal Kapur. (Shivam Saxena/Hindustan Times)

Chef Kunal Kapur says:

1) Exciting flavours such as Parsi food will be in this year. There will be a boost in restaurants serving finger food predominantly inspired by regional Indian cuisine in new avatars.

2) Traditional foods like jaggery, desi ghee, and makkhan (white butter) will make a comeback.

3) I also see growing curiosity about and acceptance of veganism this year.

NEED FOR ORGANIC

Fitness expert Vesna Jacob (Manoj Verma/Hindustan Times)

Fitness expert Vesna Jacob says:

1) The prevalence of organic food is on the rise as people move away from sugar and fast food.

2) Fusion workouts are becoming popular as people realise the need for a bit of everything.

3) Technology for fitness will also be big this year.

