Gamers, it’s time to score high with these gadgets

We, as true gamers, love to splurge on our favourite gaming titles and spend countless hours perfecting our gaming skills. But, do we really think so much when we invest in buying the right gear?Owning the right gaming gadgets is not only important for staying ahead of the curve, but also for the maximum comfort during those gaming marathons. With gadgets evolving to provide the best experience without any discomfort, the past year has been a great one.

Here are a few gadgets (though a little heavy on your pocket) that you need to invest in when shopping for your next great gaming build. Score high, brethren!

Mobile gaming made easy

Mad Catz Micro C.T.R.L.R Mobile Gamepad is the perfect device for all your gaming needs.

Mobile games have evolved tremendously, and the Mad Catz Micro C.T.R.L.R Mobile Gamepad is the perfect device for all your gaming needs. The device can be paired with almost any device and provides a seamless gaming experience.

Game on the go

MSI GS63 6RF Stealth Pro Gaming Laptop provides an excellent gaming experience.

Who says that the best gaming experience needs a stationary build? The MSI GS63 6RF Stealth Pro Gaming Laptop is configured for those who want excellent performance, both in terms of CPU and GPU, in an almost ultrabook thin and light form factor. Sounds perfect, right?

Stream while you play

Buy the Mevo-Live Event Camera for seamless live-streaming.

Recording and streaming your live gaming events is the rage right now, and the Mevo-Live Event Camera should be your pick for it. Easily pairable with your IPhone and equipped with a microphone, the device allows you to record and stream in 720p HD quality.

The bass boss

Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Professional Gaming Headset is the master of bass.

The Creative Sound BlasterX H7 Professional Gaming Headset are not only one of the best in the market right now, but are also super light and comfortable. Perfect for gaming marathons, choose these for crystal clear sound with the best bass.

Better than real

The Oculus Rift is one of the best VR devices in the market right now.

When it comes to virtual reality, no one does it better than the Oculus Rift. Designed for utmost comfort, the device uses a precise, low-latency constellation tracking system, which makes the experience seem that you’re actually there!

Keyboard mashing on fleek

Perfect your gaming skills with the Logitech Orion G610 Gaming Keyboard.

When battling it out in the game world, the Logitech Orion G610 Gaming Keyboard is the gadget you need. With focus on performance driven gaming, the keyboard has customisable keys, lighting and all the jazz.

Your weapon of choice

Choose the Razer Wildcat Gaming Controller for your gaming marathons.

Made for the PC and Xbox One, the Razer Wildcat Gaming Controller is ergonomically designed with four programmable buttons and is super light. A preferred device among Esports athletes, it is the perfect weapon to have in your arsenal when looking to score like a pro.