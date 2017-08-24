Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

It’s time to welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes again. One of the most important festivals in Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav is a time of joy and prayers. As we celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ganpati, we’ve compiled some warm wishes and messages you can forward to your loved ones:

* May Lord Ganesha come to your house and take away all your laddus and modaks, along with all your worries and sorrows. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* This Ganesh Chaturthi, may Ganpati fill your home with prosperity and fortune! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from our family to yours.

* May the destroyer of evil grace you with peace and love;

And blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

* On this auspicious occasion, I am sending across my prayers and warm wishes for you and your family. Ganpati bappa morya! Wishing you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

* Wishing you happiness as big as Lord Ganesha’s appetite,

Life is long as his trunk,

Trouble as small as his mouse

and moments as sweet as his laddus.

Sending you my best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!

Here are some Ganesh pictures and Ganesh Chaturthi images you can share on social media:

