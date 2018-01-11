Get a taste of this: Talaiva restaurant review

The Tamil word ‘talaiva’ is most famously used for superstar Rajinikanth. And at a restaurant named Talaiva, we expected to see few motifs either of Tamil Nadu’s culture of hero worship or of the actor himself. However, we realised that beyond the name, the restaurant didn’t run true to that theme.

We entered to find the space divided into different sections — lounges with television, a long bar along the wall, and a few tables scattered in the centre. The playlist that afternoon included classic English rock hits such as ‘Eternal flame’ by The Bangles. The staff let us pick a table, as we were the only people there then.

Talaiva has two different menus for Indian and western cuisines in addition to Jain food. Within the menu, the sections are separated into small plates and big plates. We ordered a side of BBQ Chicken Wings with Potato Salad (Rs350) alongside a plate of Cracked Beetroot Salad (Rs320). The dishes arrived under twenty minutes of placing the order. The six pieces of chicken were saucy and tender, and the salad was crisp and filling.

Whatever we tried at the restaurant, including the BBQ Chicken Wings with Potato Salad (Rs350) pictured above, was done just right.

For the mains, our attendant suggested we try Lal Maas (`650) with Bajre Ki Roti (`60 per piece). So, we opted for that, and to satiate our craving for rice, ordered a Saffron and Seafood Risotto (`450). The Lal Maas wasn’t too spicy and the meat melted in our mouths. The hot rotis went with it quite well. The risotto was bland for the Indian palette, but it was true to the original dish. It was also quite rich and somewhat heavy for one person. Both these dishes could be easily shared between two adults with average appetites.

Throughout, we enjoyed prompt service and warm hospitality. With the television tuned to a cricket match and an easy playlist, the restaurant’s unhurried vibe encouraged our temptation to give in to a food coma. So for a sensory awakening, we asked for a coffee or tea, but as the restaurant didn’t serve those, we asked for a tiramisu from their dessert section, thinking the caffeine in it would help. Sadly, they weren’t serving that either. We decided to console ourselves with a sugar rush and opted for Gajar Ka Halwa (`230). And soon enough, a plate heaped with four huge scoops of syrupy edible goodness was handed to us. Like all the other dishes, this didn’t disappoint us either.

With nothing to complain about, we were baffled how we were the only ones the entire time in the restaurant. But we thanked our stars, as it is indeed rare in Mumbai that you get to enjoy a good eatery without facing a crowd. We suggest you make the most of this golden time and visit this place soon.

WHAT: Talaiva

RATING: 4/5

WHERE: 3rd Floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel

WHEN: 12noon to 1am

COST: Rs 2,000 for two without alcohol

Call: 33956030

