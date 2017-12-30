Give your home a makeover. Here are the top decor trends for 2018

Home is where your heart is — so why not jazz up your abode with décor trends that are going to grab eyeballs in 2018. Punam Kalra, creative director at decor brand I’m, The Centre for Applied Arts, has shortlisted some décor trends for 2018:

* Curved sofas: Curved sofas seem to be a nice alternative to the usual L-shaped seating designs, especially for curved spaces. They part a room beautifully, look great from every angle, and take the shape of the space well. They also add a great look to a rectangular room.

* Monochrome spaces: Tone on tone is an easy and eloquent way to do the wall and furniture, although it does take a lot of discipline. The designing needs to be anticipated keeping the entire space in mind. Use tonal shades that provide depth to the room. Red and fuchsia tones offer a sophisticated finish.

* Pantone colour of the year: This year, ultraviolet colour is going to rule spaces, be it from an extensive use in drapery, linen, or upholstery fabrics. However, it would be great to combine it with deep reds and burnt yellows.

* Abstract geometric art: Strong geometries with subtle or bold colours will be quite the trend. These can be used selectively in lounges, study rooms, and personal office spaces.

* Bold floral prints: Bold florals with distressed wood finishes will make a brilliant statement, very warm and inviting — these would look great in bedrooms and lounges.

Deepak Whorra, director at decor brand, The Episode, shares some tips:

* Celebrations are focused on the “bar” which is decorated with contemporary ice buckets and wine coolers. To light up any celebration, use tea lights with cut-outs that cast shadows.

* Candle stands are great accessories for decor.

* Bright flowers in shining flower vases complete the decor of any New Year party.

* Cheese platters/knives complement decorative wine goblets.

