Grub Republic: It’s raining R-day offers at restaurants in Delhi

On Republic Day tomorrow, as the country revels in the spirit of patriotism, restaurants in the Capital gear up to serve guests with gusto. From discounts on total bill, to tricolour themed dishes, these places are going all out to woo customers.

“If anyone dress up in all three colours of our National Flag, we will be giving away a complimentary tricolour meal to them,” says Bhuvnesh Bhalla, director, Aanch. “We have specials like trio mania mocktail, tirang-e-paneer, tirang-e-murgh tikka and trilicious pasta,” he adds.

A tricolour pasta has all three variants: red sauce, white sauce and pesto.

Those born in the year 1950 are in for a special treat as they can treat themselves to a complimentary meal with dishes like kebabs and tricolor panacottas. “At Ssence-A Culinary Showcase, we are offering complimentary buffet to people born in the year 1950, the date of India’s very first Republic Day,” says Dhananjay Kumar, general manager, The Suryaa.

If that was not enough, guests can enjoy a lavish meal at handsome discounts. “We are celebrating Republic Day with tricolour mocktails and dishes. Since it’s our 68th Republic Day, we are giving customers discount of 68% on their bill at Level 2 restaurant,” says chef Vikas Pant, Radisson Blu Paschim Vihar.

Golgappa shots with a variety of flavoured water.

The day is all about celebrating the country, and what better way than to sample cuisines from various states? “We have got flavours from across the nation together under one roof. Guests can enjoy dishes like Lucknowi Murg, Dum Aloo Banarasi, Dakshini Saag, Paneer Jalfarezi, Mahi Tawa Masala and more. We also have a special dessert counter with traditional Indian desserts,” says chef Saroj Muduli, Courtyard by Marriott.

The grub doesn’t just stop there. If you love biryanis, then you are going to love this offer. “We are giving complimentary Tiranga Biryani as an appetiser to guests who order regular biryanis. This is a tribute to India and is served in the shape of the Indian Flag,” says chef Vikram Rawat of Ardor 2.1.

More offers on the platter

•Tricolour Grilled Affair at The Pirates of Grill, Noida

•Republic Day Specials at Molecule, Gurgaon

•Tricolour Specials at Café OMG Oh My God, Connaught Place

•Tricolour Roti and Curry Treat, Garam Dharam, Connaught Place