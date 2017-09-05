Happy Teachers’ Day: Best quotes, SMSes, wishes to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning. Various countries celebrate Teachers’ Day on different days. The date is usually a milestone to honour a prominent local educator. In India, it is celebrated on September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India.

Let’s celebrate Teachers’ Day with some warm wishes:

Dear teacher, thank you for inspiring me to do well in life. Whatever I have achieved today is because of you. Wishing you a very happy Teachers’ Day!

Thank you for teaching me how to read and write, for guiding me to distinguish between what is wrong and what is right. For allowing me to dream and soar as a kite, thank you for being my friend, mentor and light. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Thank you for planting the seed of curiosity and igniting my imagination for me to be able to flourish and succeed. Happy Teachers’ Day to my favourite teacher!

My child’s future is so much brighter because of you. Thank you for being an outstanding teacher. Best wishes for Teachers’ Day!

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge,” said the great Albert Einstein. Thank you for being that teacher to me. Wishing you a wonderful Teachers’ Day!

Here are some Teachers’ Day images you can share on social media:

