Here are 7 ways to take the boredom out of your popcorn

Popcorn is the flavour of the month. This comfort snack can be devoured anywhere, anytime. However, plain-Jane popcorn can be a buzzkill especially if you plan to binge on it, while watching your favourite TV shows. To enhance your TV or video game binging sessions with popcorn, we bring you these colourful, quirky, easy -to -make popcorn recipes. From desi chaat masala popcorn, ranching it up with BBQ to Mexican churro popcorns, take your pick.

1) Choco with a coconut spin

Start by popping the popcorns in the microwave. Once they are popped, pour them in a bowl and keep it aside. Add dark chocolate and coconut oil and microwave them together. Make sure they are properly mixed. Pour half of this mixture on top of the popcorn and make sure that most of the popcorn is coated with this mixture. Then pour the remaining of the mixture on popcorn to ensure that the popcorns are coated. Sprinkle little bit of salt and coconut oil on top and place it in the refrigerator till the coating becomes solid.

2)Honey butter with a Tabasco hit

Start by making honey butter. First, melt butter in a pan. Pour some honey and Tabasco sauce in the pan along with a pinch of salt. Stir till smooth consistency is achieved and keep it aside. In a pot, add coconut oil and Tabasco sauce, melt and mix them. In the same pot, pop the popcorns. Once the kernels are popped, coat them with honey butter, allow the coating to settle.

3) Churro-style Mexico

In a small bowl, combine sugar, cinnamon and allspice together and keep aside. Make the popcorn by popping them over medium heat with oil and keep aside. In a small pan, melt butter along with vanilla almond bark. Then gently coat the popcorn with melted butter and vanilla almond bark using a spatula. After that, sprinkle the spiced sugar onto the popcorn. Put it into an airtight container for couple of hours. Your Mexican churro popcorn is ready to be served.

4) Nacho gets popped

Start by combining paprika, cumin and parmesan in a small bowl and keep it aside. Add butter in a pan and melt it over medium heat. Make the popcorns in this pan so that melted butter gets coated on the popcorns. Then combine popcorns with paprika and cumin mixture. Mix it properly by tossing them in bowl. Get ready to devour your Nacho popcorns.

5) Desi-style chaat masala

In a medium pan, pour oil and heat it. Add popcorns into the pan and let it pop. After popping, place it in airtight container. Add diced green and red chilli and shake the container. Then add chaat masala and sprinkle lemon on top of it. Shake the container again. Finish it by sprinkling coriander. Your desi-style chaat masala popcorn is all set to be eaten.

6) Ranching it up with BBQ

Microwave the popcorn and place them in an airtight container. In a bowl, combine ranch mix, brown sugar, paprika and cayenne pepper. Mix them properly. Pour this mixture into the airtight container of popcorn and shake it. Sprinkle a bit of lemon and melted butter on top of popcorn. Your BBQ ranch popcorn is ready.

7) Marshmallow delight

Microwave the popcorn and keep it aside. Then microwave butter, marshmallows and brown sugar. Make sure it melts properly. Take it out and mix it with a spatula. Then pour the popcorn in an airtight container and add the mixture of melted butter and marshmallow. Shake till popcorn is coated with the mixture.

