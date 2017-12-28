Here are 8 bizarre food trends that we need to leave behind in 2017

The one food trend that consistently ruled 2017 was ‘food for Instagram’. Basically, anything that looks good when photographed. Whether it tastes good is a different matter all together. Remember black ice cream or burger buns in rainbow colours?

Since the new year is a good opportunity to reflect on the year that went by, here are some restaurant/food trends that we’d like to leave behind in 2017. Let 2018 be all about healthy and tasty food.

1) Activated charcoal in everything: We found activated charcoal in detox drinks, coffee, pav bhaji and even ice creams. Apart from the shock value and making for trendy Insta shots, activated charcoal has no real health benefit. Even scientists agree.

2) Avocado toast: Remember when estate agents told millennials to stop eating avocado toasts if they want to afford a house? Well, we agree with them about giving up avocado toasts; not only are they ridiculously expensive, but also because it is getting boring.

3) Freakshakes: Let’s agree that this is the most impossible drink to finish. And even if you do, ever thought about the calories? Also, there’s nothing appetising about a messy, overindulgent milkshake.

4) Meals in bowls: Not everything needs to be eaten from a bowl. What’s wrong with good old plates? From smoothies to curries, we saw everything turned into a bowl meal.

5) Colourful burger buns: Red, black, green, we’ve seen them in all colours possible. But why add artificial colour to make something look pretty?

6) Rolled ice cream: Made on frozen slabs, the rolled ice cream must be all over your Insta feed. But does it taste as good as the real deal? Certainly not. It’s not even as creamy as the real ice cream.

7) Liquid Nitrogen: We’ve heard some crazy liquid nitrogen stories through the year (remember when a man in Delhi ended up with a hole in his stomach?). This silly food trend of adding smoke to cocktails and food needs to stop right now. Bartenders, are you listening?

8) Fusion food: Enough of sambar risotto or butter chicken pizza. This trend has outlived its terms and needs to stop, right now.

