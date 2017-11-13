Here are four types of wine drinkers, according to experts. Which one are you?

What kind of wine you prefer can say a lot about your personality. In a recent study conducted by the Michigan State University, the golden rules of wine pairing were thrown out of the window. The reason being, according to the researchers people fit into one of four different wine-drinking preference categories, better known as vinotypes, according to The Independent. According to the study, the four categories are -

1) Sweet - Very picky about their wines. These people want their wines to be sweet, light, and not too strong. More than 70% of these drinkers are women. They also typically love soda, and excess salt.

2) Hypersensitive - They are somewhat similar to the people in the sweet, picky category. But they are slightly more open minded about exploring new wines - provided they’re simple and clean. Experts believe that these people are most likely to complain about TV volume and thermostat temperature.

3) Sensitive - In the middle of the wine-drinking spectrum, are people who are sensitive. They are flexible and adventurous. The researchers say these people will also tend to display signs of being free-spirited and less rigid in everyday life.

4) Tolerant - People in this category demand intensity from their wines, big bold flavours, and just don’t get how others like drinking ‘wimpy’ wines. They tend to be decisive and more linear thinkers. Their wine preferences point to rich, very intensely flavoured whites and full-bodied reds.

The researchers came to this conclusion after surveying a group of adults on food and beverage preferences, and their consumption patterns. The researchers say they were able to predict wine preferences based on the data gathered about their eating, drinking and other personal habits. According to Carl Borchgrevink, lead author of the study, customers should drink their favourite wines instead of those suggested by a sommelier. He added that it was the palate that rules and not someone else’s idea of which wine we should drink with our food. The study was published in the International Journal of Wine Business Research.

