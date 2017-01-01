Here are some exotic cocoa recipes for a perfect brunch party

Who doesn’t love a hot steaming cup of cocoa in winter? These out-of-the-box recipes are for you, if you are planning to host a brunch at your terrace post the New Year parties and celebrations. From orange cocoa drink to masala and marshmallow cocoa, here is a list of hot drinks that will awaken your taste buds and rejuvenate you for the coming week.

Homemade hot chocolate with orange and cinnamon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Zing of Bitterness:

In a double boiler, heat bitter cooking chocolate. Now in a pan add cinnamon, orange zest and milk. Once the milk starts boiling, add the melted chocolate and stir. After 2 minutes, pour the chocolate into a cup and garnish with cinnamon powder and orange peel.

Two cups of fresh hot masala cocoa (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Spiced Cocoa:

How about a steaming cup of spicy or masala cocoa? Yes it is very soothing in winters and perfect to serve at a party. All you have to do is heat milk in a pan. To it add cinnamon stick, star anise, cardamom, cloves and chilli flakes. Stir and let the milk come to a boil. Now add sugar-free or brown sugar along with cocoa powder. Sieve and serve hot

Hot chocolate with marshmallows (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Marshmallows and Cocoa:

Who doesn’t love marshmallows? Well, we all love it so how about a steaming cup of cocoa with marshmallows. In a pan, heat milk, add two tbsp of brown sugar and two tbsp of cocoa powder. Stir well. Pour it into a cup and add marshmallows to it.

Cup of cocoa with whipped cream (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whipped Cream Cocoa:

Combine the cocoa, sugar, water, and salt in a medium saucepan. Over medium heat, stir constantly until the mixture boils. Stir constantly for a minute. Stir in the milk and heat, but do not boil. Remove from the heat and add a good amount of whipping cream over it; stir well. You can replace the whipping cream with ice-cream as well. Garnish with hot chocolate sauce and serve.