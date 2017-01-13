Here’s a guide to help you get innovative with your Lohri gifts

If you’re all set to attend a Lohri party today or to host one, here’s your guide to be innovative and ditch boring gifts. Celebrate the winter solstice by sticking to popular giveaways that include edibles. “Premium can be simply beautiful and with the designs and compositions, one can also convey messages. So, apart from accompaniment ideas such as traditional sweets, chocolates, dry fruits and exotic imported fruit, packaging them beautifully is also important when it comes to gifting,” suggests Ruchita Bansal of Core Designs.

Here are a few gifts that are perfect for the occasion, and, are budget friendly too.

Basket-full of happiness: You can opt for a pretty wicker basket and decorate it with fresh, seasonal flowers, and add mini packets of popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak to it. Personalise your gifts by putting a chocolat-ey twist to it by adding a box of dark chocolate to your hamper.

This platter is a colourful gift to give at a Lohri party. (iStock)

Homemade mason jars: Just like sweets, dry fruits are considered conventional when it comes to Lohri gifting options. So be innovative and go for mason jars that are filled with the goodness of home. These jars can include jams, mulled fruits or even cakes. Label these jars to give them a personal touch.

Pack your dry fruits in an innovative wraps or in mason jars. (Shuuterstock)

Flavoured popcorn: If you want to keep things simple, traditional popcorn can take your innovative gift a long way. Popcorn makes for a perfect low-budget Lohri gift. You can ditch regular butter and salt popcorn and instead layer your popcorn with chocolate syrup, strawberry or caramel cream and pack them in paper wraps for a party return gift.

Woollen scarves and stoles: Since, Lohri falls in the cold month of January, a warm scarf or a stole could make for a great gift for your loved ones. Opt for a phulkari stole to add a streak of Punjabi touch to your gift.