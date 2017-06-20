Holiday tales: Delhi celebrities recount holiday rituals, fun memories

There are holidays and then there are holidays! We ask some Delhi-based celebs to recount their favourite vacation memories that will remind you of your own vacation memories.

Annual ritualfor Kalyani Chawla

Fashion entrepreneur Kalyani Chawla recalls her yearly holiday routine and says it’s also a time to celebrate family bonds.

Victoria Station London , where the Blenheim Dior Express took off from #diorcruise #diorworld #attentiontodetail A post shared by kalyanisaha (@kalyanisaha) on May 31, 2016 at 4:51am PDT

“Every year, I take a break for one week and holiday with my daughter (Tahira). She is in a boarding school and that’s the only time we get together. It is like a ritual that we follow every year. We’ll also have a pre-birthday bash for her,” she says.

When Vesna Jacob got locked out in the middle of the night

Fitness expert Vesna Jacob was once locked out of her rented flat in Paris.

The fitness guru had an interesting episode in the French capital. “It happened two years ago. I was in Paris with my best friends from India. We had rented a flat in the heart of Paris. One day, the two of us decided to walk around while the others went back to the flat. When we went back, it was 3am, we realised we didn’t have a key with us. We tried ringing the bell and calling them, but nothing worked. We spent one hour giggling away and finally got in, thanks to one girl who had got up to use the washroom and heard the noise,” says Vesna.

Shovana Narayan’s season surprise: Sorry, the sun is not out today!

Kathak exponent Shovana Narayan recalls: “This year in mid-May, my students had organised a dance workshop in the Evia Island of Greece. Since most of them were from Lithuania, they all wished to have the dance workshop in sunny weather. My husband Herbert, too, said he would join as Vienna had been going through a very cold bout with temperatures hovering between 15 and 10 degrees! I too did not mind thinking that I shall be visiting Greece again after a gap of 15 years. And what happens? Instead of the expected 25 degrees, we all, including my husband and the Lithuanian girls were in for a shock. We found the temperature ranging between 18 and 12 degrees, accompanied by incessant rainfall. So much for the warm sunny beaches. And as for me, with rains and extended teaching hours, my desire to re-visit all historic sites remained a dream.”

A stroke of fate for Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi

Artist Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi’s tryst with serendipity landed her in the lap of luxury.

Artist Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi recalls a holiday episode, which is unforgettable for many reasons. “Little did I know how a flight to the US would re-route me and my husband to a private pad of one of the members of the ruling family in Abu Dhabi. On our transit flight from Delhi to Abu Dhabi, I suddenly complained of excruciating stomach pain which was resolved by a brufen. They flight attendants insisted that I get a medical checkup at the airport hospital before boarding our flight to New York. The airport hospital declared me unfit to travel as they told me I have arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). Three hours of tests later, they said I needed to be moved to a local hospital for treatment (on special visa). I was not prepared to set foot in any country without my husband. Help was extended by a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi. Special visas were arranged, flights were changed and police vans escorted us to the Cleaveland Hospital. Thereafter, we were put up in a five-star hotel and we spent the evening eating a lavish 20-course meal!”

Alarming revelations for Rina Dhaka

Sometimes, the smallest of episodes make for unforgettable memories. Designer Rina Dhaka, says, “Earlier, when my kids were young, their school holidays became our holidays, which were a must-do. Once, when we were in London, I was shopping and the stroller was where I was putting everything. And as I walked out, the alarms went berserk. The entire hook carrying the undergarment rail had stuck to the pieces and we had dragged that along!”

