Hyderabad caterer serves rice with gold at wedding feast

Brace yourself for a new trend that could become the next ‘it-thing’ at lavish weddings. The shaadi season will soon kick off and you may soon be served your rice with a dash of gold (literally) at the next such feast you attend.

A video that is going viral on WhatsApp, shows guests eating rice covered with gold leaves (yes, made of 24 carat gold!) at a wedding. The rice-with-gold-foil idea was the brainchild of V Sai Radha Krishna, a Hyderabad-based caterer, devised on the request of a wealthy client who wanted something different, says a The News Minute report.

“People have been eating sweets wrapped in gold leaf and silver leaf. I tried the same with rice. I knew that gold leaf will melt on hot steamed rice. I just tried it, and it worked well,” Sai, who shot, and shared the video, told The News Minute.

The caterer, who has been in this business for over 15 years, says the gold leaf costs only Rs 250-300 extra per plate. It is flavourless and safe to eat since it doesn’t get absorbed in the digestive tract.

Sai’s client list boasts of hi-profile names such as BJP MP Gali Janardhan Reddy, who spent a whopping Rs 500 crore on his daughter’s wedding. The ‘gold rice’ was a one-thing thing at client request, says Sai but he says he will serve it again if clients demand for it.