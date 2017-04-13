IPL offers and Easter special brunches: 10 things to do in Mumbai this weekend

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

1) IPL Special: Bottomless beer: Enjoy this IPL season with unlimited beer and food such as popcorn, kebab platters, and pizzas. And if you are a Mumbai Indians supporter, expect free shots for every win.

Where: Bar Bar, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla (W); Call: 3312 6020

Price: Rs 1,000 onward; When: 12pm onward

2) Easter special: A Decadent Spread: Enjoy a traditional festive meal including Holiday on a Plate (pork chops served with sweet potato mash and grilled pak choi) and Rack of Lamb (pea and potato roast, herbed crumb and berry jus). Also enjoy complimentary Easter Eggs, made with whipped cream and lemon curd.

Where: It Happened in New York, Bandra (E); Call: 2644 616

Price: Rs 2,500 for two; When: 9am to 12.30am

3) Travel: Leopard Safari: Head to Jawai Bandh Community Reserve in Rajasthan to spot leopards in their natural habitat. The three-day tour includes camping overnight in tents close to the reserve, Rajasthani cuisine, and a wildlife photography session.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Meeting point. Head to Jawai Bandh via the Aravali Express)

Call: 86920 86927 ; Price: Rs 16,300 per person; When: 6am

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

4) Workshop: The Headstand: Learn how to do a handstand from scratch or enhance your present skill level. The workshop will be hosted by fitness trainer and consultant Nupur Shikhare.

Where: Studio Mojo, Ram Nagar, Malad (W); Call: 96199 64635

Price: Rs 2,300 onward; When: 6pm

5) IPL Special: Eat, Drink and Celebrate Victory: Catch the match as you dig into chicken biryani, tacos, pizzas, and club sandwiches, with a side of craft beers.

Where: Geoffrey’s, Marine Plaza, Churchgate; Call: 2285 1212

Price: Rs 700 onward; When: 5pm to 1.30am

6) Theatre: Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha: Two lovers meet 35 years after their separation. On a wintery Delhi evening, they remember happier times, clear misunderstandings, and imagine a life together.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi; Call: 2436 5990

Price: Rs 500 onward; When: 7.30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

7) Easter special: Egg Hunt: Indulge in desserts such as black forest pastry, chocolate éclair, pound cakes, bubble tea sundae and sizzling brownie with ice cream. And, to beat the heat, choose from summer special beverages like kala khatta, mango lassi, and cucumber and pomegranate juice.

Where: Tea Trails, Kingston Building, Vile Parle (E); Call: 90223 37766

Price: Rs 600 for two; When: 9.30am to 11.30pm

8) Screening: Hedda Gabler: Catch the screening of a Tony award-winning drama, starring Ruth Wilson (known for her roles in British TV series Luther and The Affair). The story follows a newly-married couple swamped with marital problems right after their honeymoon.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point; Call: 6622 3737

Price: Rs 500 onward; When: 2pm and 6pm

9) Workshop: Understanding Monet: Know all about the technique French artist Claude Monet followed to create one of his most iconic paintings — Water Lilies. Artist Snehal Patil will walk the audience through the process of painting their versions of the original.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Hill Road, Bandra (W); Call: 96199 64635

Price: Rs 2,300 onward; When: 6pm

10) Easter special: Brunch and Brew: Dig into a British breakfast including festive specials such as Scotch egg, fisherman’s pie and baked pasta. End your meal with Easter eggs, sticky toffee pudding or the banoffee tart. And to wash it all down, choose from craft beers, sangria pitchers and in-house signature cocktails.

Where: British Brewing Company, Palladium, Lower Parel; Call: 6565 6121

Price: Rs 1,200 onward; When: 12pm onward