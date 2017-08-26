Looking to study abroad? Make sure to avoid these mistakes in your application

Young Indians are looking to study abroad for better prospects and opportunities.In fact, picking a country to study in is one of the most important decisions and needs to be taken with caution.

The 2016 Indian Students Mobility Report stated that just about 85% of international student mobility from India had been accounted for by the top five education destinations, viz. the USA, the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Gurinder Bhatti, chairman and managing director, ESS Global shares some tips that prospective students should keep in mind to avoid any mistakes while applying to the international university of their choice:

- Not being sure of what one wants - First and foremost, it is important to determine what a student wants to pursue based on their aptitude, and stick to that decision. Many students tend to get confused when it comes to choosing a subject to pursue and choosing a university.

While the appeal of an Ivy League or premier institution can certainly look good on a resume, it is advisable to choose the subject rather than the college as the student’s future depends on it. It is better to avoid getting overwhelmed by the possibility of not getting into a world famous university. Instead, focus on how the chosen subject can help your career in the long run.

-Insufficient research - Not having the right information or inadequate research about the chosen subject or university can lead to more misunderstanding and/or miscommunication, which can further result in rejection of the student’s application. It is important to prepare a list of questions, which can help students resolve any queries or doubts with the concerned parties before applying for studying in a foreign institution.

-Falsifying credentials on the application - Although most student are aware of the implications that such activities can cause, there are still some who tend to falsify or modify their qualifications in order to get into their dream university; without realizing that it is a serious offence. Fudging ones information while filing an application to study abroad should be avoided at all costs as it can ruin any reliable credibility the applicant may have, and possibly bar them from studying in a foreign country.

-Missing out on valuable information from experienced students - Prior to filling the application form, individuals should make it a priority to interact with the student council or international student helpdesk at the institution of higher education they are applying to.

It is important to stay au courant of latest updates on this front, and then decide where to go for higher studies. (Shutterstock)

Doing so can help them gain valuable insight on the university culture, and how one can integrate themselves with other students. Some colleges also offer the option of interacting with existing international students that can help prospective scholars be well prepared if and when they are selected for admission.

-Financial management - Any Indian student hoping to pursue their higher studies in an overseas destination has to consider the financial aspects that this decision can lead to; and so, they need to be absolutely sure before making their final decision.

Therefore, it is important to discuss all possibilities regarding student loan, tuition fees, and miscellaneous expenses with parents, guidance counselors and the university where the student is applying to. This can also help students in determining what their financial standing is regarding the course they wish to pursue, and how they can finance their studies without any hassle.

-Unawareness about the right procedures for obtaining visa - Due to constant socio-economic changes and policy reforms across the world, many countries have had to modify their immigration and visa procedures, leading to wide ranging effects on those who wish to study overseas.

While some countries like Canada have student-friendly visa procedures, recent reforms in the US and the UK related to immigration policies has made it significantly difficult for students to pursue education there. Thus, it is important to stay au courant of latest updates on this front, and then decide where to go for higher studies.

Nowadays, some education consultancy firms have begun to offer unique services that can help students who wish to study abroad. As the number of students opting for higher education continues to rise in India, it is encouraging to see that such growth enablers are helping students to succeed in life by simplifying the entire application process for them.

