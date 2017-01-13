Makar Sankranti: Delhi to host 3-day International Kite Festival from Saturday

What better day to visit the Delhi International Kite Festival (DIKF) than January 14? For it’s Makar Sankranti — the harvest festival associated with kite-flying.

Kite-fliers from 11 countries — Germany, USA, Korea, China, Thailand, Ukraine, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands and Malaysia — will display their unique kites and flying skills at the three-day gala that marks the fourth edition of DIKF. “We want the festival to be remembered for the joy of kite-flying and not any competitive spirit,” says Puja Joshi, general manager, Delhi Tourism.

Read more

“I plan to bring 10 sparred kites and two large foils. The sparred kites are Rokkakus, a light-wind bird kite of my design and a closed Dopero. The foils are large non-sparred heavily appliqued foils of my own design, 30 metres long with tail,” says Ron Bohart, from USA, who will be visiting Delhi for the first time. “I love to come and fly in India because the people are so interesting and interested in what you are doing, and also so helpful. It’s always fun to fly for an audience that is appreciative of what we do on the kite field.”

Ron Bohart from USA will be participating.

Known as the Kite Couple, Ron and Baew Spaulding, from Thailand/USA, are also excited about their first trip to Delhi. “We are always proud to fly our kites in India. This time we will bring more than 10 kites. This will include one big, 30-metre octopus, two big 5-metre red, bouncing balls (for ground display), two portrait kites that are appliqué graphics of us, and a 12-metre Chinese Trilobite,” says Ron Spaulding.

An Octopus-shaped kite by The Kite Couple from Thailand.

Expect wonderful kites from Delhi-6, too. The kite-makers are thrilled to showcase their collection on the same platform as international players. “We will take 50-60 kites sized between 4 to 10 feet. Along with the gliders and snakes-shaped kites, we will also have a trail kite created in the colours of the National Flag,” says Jamaluddin.

A kite-maker with one of his creations.

Those under-confident of flying a kite, but interested in the art can head to this year’s special theme stall. Visitors will be enlightened with the history of the age-old art. You can also witness kites of different sizes — from one to 70 square inches — and those made of materials such as tissue paper, elastic paper, bamboo and even cloth.