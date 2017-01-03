Make your bar at home: Here’s what you need to set up a mixing station

re you someone who likes partying at home rather than heading to a pub every weekend? Then, you’re going to love the idea of setting up a bar at home. Whether you’re just starting to put up your cocktail station, or you want to update your home bar — here’s expert advice on all the essential tools you need. Mixologist Gaurav Dhyani says, “The concept of a home bar is popular now. It’s safe to have a drink at home than outside. Three bar tools are the most essential — a shaker, a bar spoon and a jigger to measure to get any cocktail right,” Restaurateur Atul Kapur says, “You can make your home elaborate or simple, depending on the kit you want to invest in. Some of the tools you need to get for your cocktail area are shakers, stirrers, lemon squeezers and a jigger.”

Here’s a list of all that you need:

1) Hawthorne strainer: Pouring cocktails should be easy. But, how would you feel if you found your guests choking on an unexpected ice cube or a lump of fruit? This tool will help you filter it out.

2) Long cocktail spoon:It’s a long handled spoon used to mix and layer drinks. The length helps it reach bottom of tall jugs, tumblers and glasses.

3) Peeler: Use it to make decorative cocktail garnishes or to peel fruits.

4) Paring knife: A small knife ideal for peeling fruits and doing intricate bar work.

5) Cutting board: A durable board on which you can place cocktail add-ons that are to be cut. This makes the process cleaner and organised.

6) Corkscrew:Used to pull corks off of wine bottles, this tool is a must-have on your bar. It consists of a rod that is screwed into the cork and helps in its extraction.

7) Standard shaker: An essential tool that helps perfect your drinks. Shaking allows ingredients to come together nicely and blend with each other.

8) Swizzle sticks:Small sticks that are used to hold fruit garnishes or stir drinks.

9) Jigger: A measuring cup for drinks. Keeping the quantity and balance of mixers and spirits is important, so this one is a must-have.

Stocking up on the glassware:

a) For your guests, who love their bubbly, go for champagne flutes and broad-mouthed Bordeaux glasses.

b) Globe whiskey glasses will make your collection functional, stylish.

c) No bar is complete without good quality shot glasses.