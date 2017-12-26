Media, marketing professionals most vacation deprived, finds global survey

Media and marketing professionals across the globe are the most vacation deprived, saying they cannot afford to take a holiday, according to a survey.

Expedia ‘Vacation Deprivation Report 2017’ has revealed that 66% respondents surveyed belonging to media and marketing sectors said they are vacation deprived because they cannot afford a holiday or cannot get out of work. However, professionals in the government and education sectors are found to be least vacation deprived, it added.

This study was conducted online on behalf of Expedia by Northstar Research Partners from September 4-15, 2017, and surveyed 15,081 respondents across 30 countries.

It revealed that after media and marketing sector professionals, those in food and beverage sector (62% respondents) said they don’t have enough holidays, followed by agriculture (56%), transportation and travel (56%), business and consulting (55%) and finance and legal (55%), it said.

Further, the study said, there are professionals in sectors, including the government (55%), health (40%), transportation and travel (39%), real estate (37%), business and consulting (36%) and manufacturing and technology (34%), who have not taken a holiday in the last six months.

The survey revealed that 35% professionals in sectors like agriculture, media and marketing, food and beverage, retail and education said they are vacation deprived mainly because they cannot afford to take a holiday.

However, in sectors like finance and legal, 28% professionals said they feel vacation deprived because they cannot get time off from work, it added.

