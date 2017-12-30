Merriam-Webster’s word to watch out for in 2018: Dogs may become ‘doggos’ soon
The term “doggos” – internetspeak for “dogs” – has spread across social media in such proportion that the dictionary deciders at Merriam-Webster have taken note of the nonword and deemed it a word they will be watching in 2018.
Twitter is awash with pictures of “doggos” meaning “adorable, photogenic dogs looking pensive, jubilant and just plain cute”.
Proof that there's a husky expression that can describe anything and everyone 🤣 #perfection #ilovethis #lololol #dogsarejoy #meme #doggos pic.twitter.com/oetWBABwxF— Barkley & Wagz (@barkleyandwagz) December 27, 2017
The term most often used alongside pictures of “social-media users’ good boys and girls”, has gotten so popular that Merriam-Webster said on its website that its editors deemed “doggo” a “Word We’re Watching” in 2018.
Social-media users have enthusiastically responded to this news, tweeting out pics of their own adorable “doggos”, the New york Post reported.
This is Fox. He is a jubilant boy. Hopes your day is wondrous. Will be here for you if it’s not. 13/10 would treasure pic.twitter.com/fgYzPQrRKI— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) December 27, 2017
As MW points out, the word “doggo” originated not online, but in 19th-century slang and literature. To “lie doggo” meant to hide or fly under the radar, like a dozing dog.
In the 20th century, the word became a loose synonym for dog, similar to how it’s being used today.
The Dogs of 2017 pic.twitter.com/X1du1d59gC— WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) December 29, 2017
Mentions of “doggos” have exploded lately, which the dictionary site credits to the popular Twitter account WeRateDogs.
The term has not met MW’s entry criteria yet, but it is on watch.
