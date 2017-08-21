Model Alicia Kom ties the knot with long-time boyfriend Prabh Uppal, see pics

Model Alicia Kom tied the knot with her long-time model boyfriend Prabh Uppal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sassafas, Australia.

The duo shared this news on social media with their wedding photo and mentioned they had a small wedding on August 7. Alicia and Prabh also shared their wedding video which looks no less than a fairy tale.

Prabh wrote, “We would like to share our wedding video clip with you all! We had a very intimate, small wedding on the 7th of August and wanted to be able to show our friends and family from all over the world. We hope you enjoy the video!”