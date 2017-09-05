‘Nirma girls of this generation’: This portable handshower ad has social media in splits

Is bathroom hygiene a concern for you while travelling? These women have a solution for you.

UAE-based Danube Home’s Milano Shattaf can be attached to any bathroom tap, and you can say goodbye to the travails of travelling.

The product’s utility, however, is not its only claim to fame. The advertisement has created a buzz on social media.

In the ad, four women, touted to be the modern version of ‘Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma’ from the iconic Nirma advertisement, complain about the lack of hygiene in lavatories while travelling - but with a twist.

They chuckle and chortle, discussing the lack of water and the woes of using toilet paper when vacationing abroad and drop ‘ewwwww’s at every tenable mention of water bottles and mugs.

Until one of them introduces the others to the shattaf, making them (and us) realise what their travelling kit has been missing.

The advertisement, shared as a Facebook post on September 3, has garnered more than seven thousand reactions and about 2.5 lakh views.

Here are the best of the funniest reactions to the advertisement:

Initially i thought a new series is coming to remake desperate housewives in Hindi.😂😂 — Optimistic Indian (@neeraj_777) September 2, 2017

This has to be the weirdest and funniest think I've seen in a long time! — Amrita Puri (@_Amrita_Puri) September 2, 2017

@WhatTheSid - This is life altering.. It will never be the same.. I can't unsee this — Deepak S Deodhar (@dsd26) September 3, 2017

Lol I've made the switch over to the dark world of toilet paper — Sajid Khan (@DrSajidKahn) September 2, 2017

You gotto to be kidding me. Ass wiping turned so glamorous. — Bilal Naqvi (@Water_vapor) September 2, 2017

The 'Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma' of this generation... pic.twitter.com/nFmoiEIFAq — Subhashish Dhar (@subhashish06) September 3, 2017

Wtf ? Is this an actual thing? It's not a parody? 😂 — a n a (@iiaanaabananaii) September 3, 2017

They are made it sensuous unnecessarily..

It seems like they are describing a dildo rather then Milano WTF 😛 — SarcaStick (@chait99) September 2, 2017

They need to clean up their shit! 😂😂😂 — Charizard (@Bare_Devil) September 2, 2017

Lol 😂 selling hygiene with sexuality ..lmao — Omar Naqi (@naxons) September 2, 2017

Pooping has never been better... — Mayur (@MayurP18) September 2, 2017

Some raised logistical issues about the product:

But this is not the first time this product has come up with a hilarious advertisement. Another video, posted in July this year, showed a fairy drop the shattaf to a family struggling with water bottles for loo-situations while travelling.

In case you’re wondering, the product is for real and can be bought online.