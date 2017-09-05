 ‘Nirma girls of this generation’: This portable handshower ad has social media in splits | more lifestyle | Hindustan Times
Is bathroom hygiene a concern for you while travelling? These women have a solution for you.

more lifestyle Updated: Sep 05, 2017 12:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Your travels abroad will never be the same... just like your life after watching this.
UAE-based Danube Home’s Milano Shattaf can be attached to any bathroom tap, and you can say goodbye to the travails of travelling.

The product’s utility, however, is not its only claim to fame. The advertisement has created a buzz on social media.

In the ad, four women, touted to be the modern version of ‘Hema Rekha Jaya aur Sushma’ from the iconic Nirma advertisement, complain about the lack of hygiene in lavatories while travelling - but with a twist.

They chuckle and chortle, discussing the lack of water and the woes of using toilet paper when vacationing abroad and drop ‘ewwwww’s at every tenable mention of water bottles and mugs.

Until one of them introduces the others to the shattaf, making them (and us) realise what their travelling kit has been missing.

The advertisement, shared as a Facebook post on September 3, has garnered more than seven thousand reactions and about 2.5 lakh views.

Here are the best of the funniest reactions to the advertisement:

Some raised logistical issues about the product:

But this is not the first time this product has come up with a hilarious advertisement. Another video, posted in July this year, showed a fairy drop the shattaf to a family struggling with water bottles for loo-situations while travelling.

In case you’re wondering, the product is for real and can be bought online.

