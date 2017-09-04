Olivia Wilde changed her beauty regime during pregnancy as she feared its impact on her babies

Hollywood actor Olivia Wilde says motherhood made her change her beauty regime because she was fearful of what products would have a negative effect on her babies during her pregnancy. The 33-year-old, who has three-year-old son Otis and 10-month-old daughter Daisy with her partner Jason Sudeikis, says that she started to “consider” and alter what cosmetic products she was using when she became a parent, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

When asked if her daily regime has changed since she became a mother, the “House” star told W magazine: “Yes, absolutely. We often don’t consider what we’re putting on our skin until we’re responsible for growing another human. “Why can’t we be that thoughtful on behalf of just ourselves? I was struck by how serious the warnings were about the dangers of skincare while pregnant. Why is it okay to expose ourselves to such harmful chemicals at any point in our lives?

She added: “I was not aware of the complete and utter lack of regulation in the American beauty industry until I met Hillary (Peterson) and Christina [Mace-Peterson] from True Botanicals. I knew the US was behind in terms of regulation, but I was not aware of just how far behind. The EU has banned more than 1300 ingredients. The US has banned 20. It is beyond shocking. It’s sad.”

