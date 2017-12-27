Out of office: Here are five co-working spaces that flourished in 2017

Sharing of space, ideas and vibes is a concept embraced by new-age entrepreneurs this year. Co-working spaces have been rapidly growing across the country. They are popular not only with start-ups and small businesses, but even among large corporates who opt for such spaces for their office space requirement. Here’s a quick look at five co-working spaces that flourished across India in 2017:

* ONE Co.Work

Founded in October 2015 as One Internet, ONE Co.Work has gained exponential recognition and caters to the needs of over 100 start-ups and entrepreneurs. Ramping up its operations to offer comprehensive support services to start-ups and entrepreneurs, ONE Co.Work offers a unique product titled ONE Co.Cafe which converts cafes into vibrant co-working spaces.

The platform’s target market comprises solopreneurs, musicians, SMEs, small business owners, freelancers and anyone who desires a flexible and affordable working space. It offers innovative infrastructure like sleeping pods, and divided zones. It entered Bangalore with the launch of a new centre in Koramangla in November 2017. ONE Co.Work is planning to launch a 15,000 sq ft co-working space in Sector 125, Noida and add another 16,000 sq ft of space in Connaught Place, New Delhi by March-end.

Spring House

One of the hubs for entrepreneurs, thought leaders and early adopters, Spring House began as a chain of collaborative work and living spaces that provided a nurturing environment for start-ups. Starting with one co-working centre in Gurugram, Spring House is now a hub of 10 co-working spaces spread over an area of 50,000 sqft in different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). Spring House has launched one centre in Noida this year and is planning to add more by the end of next year.

* GoWork

Founded by Sanjeev Mahajan (Chairman), Sudeep Singh (Chief Evangelist) and Nimit Mahajan (Co-founder) in June 2017, GoWork has started operations from November with clients like Cox and Kings, Fixxoo and Lifelong and aims to increase the profitability of India’s SMEs and start-ups. With two facilities spread over an area of 8 lakh sq ft, GoWork is the world’s largest co-working campus. It provides customers with a high-tech environment with a capacity of two Mbps internet speed for every individual. The co-working campus also hosts meditation sessions and workshops, hackathon meets and investors sessions.

* Insta Office

Instaoffice’s technology platform allows office seekers to find an InstaOffice anytime, anywhere and for any duration. It provides a unique opportunity to real estate partners to monetise vacant properties, and earn a higher rental yield. They opened their sixth co-working space in Delhi/NCR in mid 2017. Apart from this, it has presence in Delhi, Bengaluru and GIFT City, Gujarat. The company plans to launch about six to eight co-working spaces in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the first half of 2018.

WeWork

WeWork India, a joint venture between Embassy Group and US-headquartered coworking space provider WeWork, began its India operations with the launch of WeWork Galaxy, a 1.4-lakh sq ft facility in Bengaluru, in July,2017. It plans to set up a total of seven centres across the country by the end of 2017, including one in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and locations in Mumbai and Delhi.

