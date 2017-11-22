Pet Fed: The purr-fect fest returns to Delhi for animals and animal lovers

In its fourth edition, Pet Fed, a carnival for pets and pet lovers will have fun-filled activities, woof-some workshops, and wag-licious stalls, much bigger and better than its previous edition. If your pet has some cool tricks in its repertoire, it’s time you enrol them for this two-day festival, starting December 2.

A 25-year-old Delhi University graduate, Akshay Gupta launched the festival in 2014. “There’s almost an event for everyone [humans], be it art, fashion, food, music or dance. But there’s isn’t much for those who like animals. So, I thought of coming up with something for animal lovers,” says Gupta.

“A festival like this is the right place where I can take out some time from my busy schedule for my pet. Otherwise, one is too busy to spend quality time with the pet,” says Nikita, a dog lover, who is planning to participate in the fest.

Gupta says this edition will have new elements such as a talent show for animals, among other fun activities. “Pet’s Got Talent is quite similar to [the TV show] India’s Got Talent, wherein one’s pet(s) will show their skills in front of the crowd. It will feature dogs with special skills, like there’s this one dog who can count the cards, and so on. Also, the brave police dogs, will participate in the event to showcase how well-trained they are,” says Gupta.

The fest is expected to see more than 3,000 pets and 25,000 animal lovers at the venue, making it one of the biggest gatherings across the world. “We are attempting to make a World Record and Limca Book of Record with the highest number of pet gathering,” adds Gupta.

Catch It Live What: Pet Fed

Where: NSIC Grounds, Okhla

When: December 2-3

Timings: 11am to 9 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri on Violet Line

