Pet parents, take note. Here’s how to take care of your pets during winter

When we go the extra mile and look after our skin and health a little more during winters, why not do the same for our pets? This winter, let dog expert Swati Tandon and Rashi Narang, founder at Heads Up for Tails, show you to take care of your pets:

* If your dog doesn’t sleep in your bed, make a comfortable warm bed for the pet.

* Keep them warm with jackets, sweatshirts and coats. But make them wear it only at evening till morning when it’s cold. Remember to take them off when it gets warmer in the afternoon.

* Bathing your pooches can get difficult and can make them fall ill as well, so try dry bathing them. You can also use dog perfumes and deodorants if they get smelly.

* Make sure to remove the dog clothing daily and nicely brush the hair to keep the fur from matting.

* Keep them away from electric heaters and blowers. Do not let them sit next to it.

After giving your pet a bath, be careful to use conditioner to leave the coat protected. (Shutterstock)

* Virgin, organic and cold pressed coconut oil hydrates the skin and coat. A massage with it not only relaxes your pet but also leaves your pet’s coat with a lovely glossy finish. As an additional benefit, coconut oil on the skin helps small scrapes heal and eases irritation from flea bite allergies.

* Do not overfeed the dog. Make sure to give the dog warm food and avoid food like curd and rice at night. Do not give them cold water to drink.

* After giving your pet a bath, be careful to use conditioner to leave the coat protected. The general dryness of the season leads to static and your pet may get an unpleasant shock when it walks past curtains or lays down on mats. You can also use conditioner-based shampoos.

* Remember to dab on a bit of snout butter to keep those adorable noses gleaming. Paw butter works just as well, make sure you apply it on the paw pads just before bed so that your pet doesn’t march around the house with it and rub it off in seconds.

* Honey is a superfood that strengthens your pet’s overall immunity by fighting infections and digestive problems. It has plenty of antioxidants and does wonders for sore throats and coughs. Please speak to a veterinarian on the dosage as this varies from pet to pet. If he or she has never had it before, the doses will begin very small and be increased very gradually.

* Fish-based diet is ideal for this weather. They contain plenty of omega fatty acids that improve the health of your pet’s coat and skin.

* Hydration is always important, but the cold weather discourages your pet from drinking their usual quota of water. Make up for it by including soups and broths in their diets.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more