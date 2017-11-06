Planning a big fat Indian wedding? Here are 5 apps to help you

With wedding season around the corner, preparations are on in full swing to decide the menu, ensemble, music, location and so on. While it may seem daunting, given the size of average guest lists, there are apps that could help you organise the arrangements better. Here are five of them:

* Flipkart:

Flipkart provides a wide range of options for gifting newlywed couples. It also provides an array of products to choose from for honeymoon travelling, wedding presents and trousseau shopping.

* Nykaa.com

Everyone needs grooming and prepping to look their best during weddings. Nykaa offers make-up and grooming products, be it travel accessories, nail paints or quick make-up options while getting ready for numerous functions at the wedding.

* YouTube.com

With the outfit and make-up ready, the next thing to arrange is the wedding dance choreography and the music playlist, both of which are available on YouTube. You can check out the latest soundtracks and create customised playlists. You can also look up make-up tutorials on this platform.

* Booking.com

Booking.com offers venues for wedding and honeymoon destinations with the best deals, thus reducing the burden on wedding planners and couples.

* LazyPay

LazyPay has the option where you can buy and pay later, to ease your financial load.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more