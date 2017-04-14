Quick, cheap and tasty: Kuai in Colaba checks quite a few boxes

Kuai Kitchen

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Where: 16/A, Cusrow Baug, Colaba Causeway, Colaba

When: Noon to 3.30 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

Cost: Rs 1,500 for a meal for two. No alcohol served.

Call: 2283-0692 / 3312-6018

Fast, that’s what Kuai means in Mandarin Chinese, according to Google. It’s a fitting name for a place that seems designed mainly for takeaway and deliveries. But it’s not so bad for eating at either.

Kuai has replaced Sufra on Colaba Causeway, a place that for over a year found little enthusiasm even among its staff, much less its customers.

The decor is bright and happy enough for a sit-down meal at Kuai Kitchen, even though the place is small and the name means Fast in Mandarin - suggesting that it’s meant mainly for deliveries and takeaway. (Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)

In comparison, every time I’ve peeked into Kuai over the past month, at least 10 of its 12 indoor seats have been occupied. One night, there was a power outage, and still six of the eight seats on the porch were taken too. Everyone was eating by candlelight, sweaty but happy.

Kuai serves pan-Asian food, no surprise when we discover that it’s the littlest and newest sibling of Royal China, and the recently opened Jia down the road. The menu reads like a mixed tape of the greatest hits of three decades – sesame prawn toast, Thai curry, truffle edamame dumplings, crunchy California roll, kung pao chicken, and everything else we’ve loved in Asian food between the ’80s and now.

The dynamite prawns were delicious; so was the tom yum soup. (Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)

When we reached the end of our starters, we realised there wasn’t one thing we wouldn’t try a second time. The dynamite prawns are Kuai’s version of Wasabi’s rock shrimp tempura without the sticker shock but with all the satisfaction. The ultra-light tom yum soup is an exercise in balanced flavours – sour, spicy, salty, sweet.

Hand-torn clouds – that’s the first thing we thought of when we saw the BBQ chicken baos, steamed bread encasing sticky spicy nubs of meat. In the steamed wontons, savoury chicken or veggies can be found again, minced and encased in slinky sheets of dough, in a sweet, spicy soy broth good, you want spoonfuls of it after.

The mains were a bit of a letdown. The lamb Szechuan in peanut sauce had no sauce, just chunks of sinewy meat tossed with dried red chillies and whole peanuts. (Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)

With the sushi and the mains, perhaps we picked poorly. The crazy cream roll is crazy in its idea, not so much in its flavour. Avocado and cream cheese is sheathed in nori and sushi rice, zigzagged with mayonnaise. The dominant flavour is dried seaweed. The lamb Szechuan in peanut sauce has no sauce, but chunks of sinewy meat tossed with dried red chillies and whole peanuts. We expected a minor endorphin rush from the Szechuan noodles. Instead, they were perfectly cooked and nicely smoky, but only a slightly spicier version of Hakka noodles. No Szechuan peppers were harmed in the making of these dishes.

Dessert is not to be missed here. The chocolate wontons are puffed, extra crisp, coated with just enough melted chocolate. (Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)

Kuai redeemed itself with dessert. Everyone should try the chocolate wontons. They’re puffed, extra crisp, fragile triangles, coated on the inside with just enough melted chocolate. And lychees and ice cream is just that: old-school canned fruit, topped with a scoop of vanilla – a perfectly appropriate, unpretentious, classic Chindian dessert. As fast dessert goes, you can’t get anything quicker.

(HT reviews anonymously and pays for all meals)