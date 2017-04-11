Recipes: Five bite-sized snacks to try out at your next house party



As party planners will tell you, what guests like the most is constantly helping themselves to the delicious bite-sized snacks going around on platters. These snacks line the stomach, making it easy to have a few drinks without getting tipsy too quickly. And if you want to, you can make them healthy with the right choice of ingredients.

Such snacks are easy to prepare and non-messy for the host of a house party. With these recipes, you don’t have to spend much time in the kitchen and yet you can easily impress the guests. So, get your apron on and pamper your taste buds with these bite-sized snacks.

Slider burgers

Mini burger with fries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Take pau bhaji bun and cut from the centre. Apply mint chutney to one half, and tamarind paste to the other half. Place a veg or non-veg cutlet and top it up with lettuce leaves, tomato slice and onion rings. Cover the burger with other half of the bun and grill. You can skip the grilling step.

Zucchini rolls

Grilled zucchini rolls with feta cheese, spinach, lattice and basil. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Cut a slice of zucchini, take a non-stick grill pan, heat olive oil and add garlic to it. Once the garlic turns brown, place the zucchini on it. After it turns brown, let it cool. Place a slice of feta cheese, lettuce leaves and mint leave on the zucchini and roll it over. Place a toothpick on it and serve.

Club sandwiches



Club sandwiches with ol (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Club sandwiches are easy and quick to make. Cut a slice of bread into four pieces. Place them one above the other and add sliced ham, lettuce leaves, sliced cucumber, grated cheese and onion rings. You can grill the sandwich or bake for 10 minutes. Stick a cherry tomato or olive in a toothpick and place it inside the sandwich to garnish before you serve.



Bite into Bruschetta

Homemade Italian Bruschetta appetiser with basil and tomatoes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a bowl, toss together the tomatoes, basil, Parmesan cheese, and garlic. Mix in the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper. Slice the bread into individual pieces and spoon the mixture on top. You can add grated cheese and bake or serve this dish as is.